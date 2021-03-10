The Aitkin Gobbler boys basketball team lost two out of three last week, but ended the week on a high note with a win over Barnum.
After a game with Proctor was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, Aitkin picked up a game at Grand Rapids March 2, losing to the Class AAA team 66-34.
Coach Scott Stanfield took responsibility for this one.
“This one’s on me,” Stanfield said. “I didn’t have them prepared for the game.”
Hunter Nissen led the Gobblers with 21, but the scoring went down from there with Owen Hagen the next highest at six.
The return match with the C-I Rangers March 4 wasn’t quite as exciting as the previous week, but it was still a good one at the Woock Memorial Gym. The Rangers won this one, 64-51.
It was 56-51 with a little under a minute to go and the Rangers finished on the 8-0 run to win it.
Nissen had another good game, scoring 24 to lead Aitkin while Owen Hagen had 10.
The Gobblers got back on the winning track March 5 as they won a 57-32 decision over the visiting Barnum Bombers.
Aitkin jumped out to a 5-0 lead as Gus Sanford hit a pair of free throws and Nissen buried a three before the Bombers got on the scoreboard.
Nissen hit another three and Hagen scored underneath and it was 10-2 four minutes into the game.
The Bombers showed some life later as they went 8-0 to close the game to 40-28 but after a Gobbler timeout Nissen converted a three-point play and a 43-28 lead.
Stanfield said he has has a tired crew.
“Our kids are tired, a three-game week playing two really tough teams in Grand Rapids and Crosby-Ironton both on the road,” he said. “Back-to-back games are tough especially this season, but we battled tonight and got the job done.
The Gobblers travel to Park Rapids March 11 and close the regular season with Nevis at Aitkin March 12.
Aitkin 12 22 – 34
Grand Rapids 35 31 – 66
Aitkin 21 30 – 51
Crosby-Ironton 28 36 – 64
Barnum 16 21 – 37
Aitkin 28 24 – 52
