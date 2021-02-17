The unbeaten Pequot Lakes Patriots came to Aitkin on Feb.9 and left town still unscathed, but the Aitkin boys basketball team bounced back with a win over Park Rapids Feb. 11.
The win and loss kept Aitkin level at 3-3 on the season.
Against Pequot Lakes, the Patriots rolled to a 68-43 win. The Gobblers got 20 points from Hunter Nissen and 10 from Owen Hagen, but not much other scoring.
Nissen gave the Gobblers a quick lead with a three but Sam Rysavy – the 6-6 post player for the Patriots – hit a bucket before Nissen hit the lane for two.
Rysavy scored again and Nissen hit a three for an 8-4 advantage. The Patriots then went on an 11-0 run to take the lead for good. Pequot Lakes took a 42-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Aitkin opened the second half with a 6-0 run, with Nissen hitting a free throw and a three and Jaeland Williams hitting a bucket off the full court inbounds pass to close it to 42-28.
Rysavy hit a layup but MacDonald answered that with a drive to the glass before the Patriots went on another 6-0 run to make it 50-30.
Nissen hit a three and Hagen scored to make it 50-35 but again the visitors had the comeback. With the score 52-37, Eli Laposky hit a three, Evin Ruud hit a pair of free throws and Rysavy hit a bucket and the score mounted to 59-37.
Nissen hit a three, Sanford scored a hoop and Hagen hit a free throw and that’s all the locals got the rest of the way, being outscored 9-3 over the last three minutes.
The Gobblers rebounded two nights later to record a 60-52 win over visiting Park Rapids.
Nissen scored 36 points and the undermanned Gobblers played some stellar defense.
“We were short-handed and didn’t have our point guard Zach MacDonald along with Eli Christy and Micah Lane to come off the bench due to quarantine,” said coach Scott Stanfield. “So we didn’t have many players, but our kids really hung in there and got the job done.”
Aitkin trailed 5-0 early but Nissen hit a bucket and later scored seven straight points as the Gobblers took their first lead at 9-7.
They would never trail again as they opened up leads of 11-7 and 14-7 during a 12-0 run that ended with a Noah Morris basket for Park Rapids.
Nissen scored five straight and it was 19-9. After a Gobbler timeout at 5:18, he scored five more to up the lead to 26-11. The Panthers scored eight of the next 11 points, interrupted by a Gus Sanford 3-point play and the half ended with the locals up 29-19.
The Panthers opened the second half with a pair of buckets to close it to 29-23, but Williams kissed one off the glass, Nissen scored on a short jumper and then buried a three to make the score 36-23.
Logan Jackson hit a three and Landon Janzen scored underneath just before Nissen picked up his third foul at 15:11. Owen Hagen had picked up his third foul a minute earlier, so with the Gobblers only having eight dressed for the game, things got a little edgy.
Nick Michaelson, who led the Panthers with 26 points, kept his team in the game. With the score 47-38, Austin Price got a big bucket and Janzen scored off an inbound pass to make the score 51-40. Nissen scored five of the next seven points and Hagen followed a Panther timeout with a hoop to give the Gobblers a 58-45 lead with just over four minutes left. Free throws by Janzen and Sanford closed out the scoring for Aitkin in the final minute and Aitkin had a big win.
Aitkin is on the road this week with Greenway on Feb. 18 and then Detroit Lakes the following night, a formidable two-game road trip.
Pequot Lakes 42 26 – 68
Aitkin 22 21 – 43
Park Rapids 19 33 – 52
Aitkin 29 31 – 60
