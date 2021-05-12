Zander Peterson won his first varsity singles match to lead the Aitkin Gobblers to a 5-2 road win at Princeton May 6.
The Gobblers swept all four singles matches to move their record to 2-5 on the season.
Coach Jen Waldorf liked the singles’ wins.
“Yeah, our singles guys played really well,” Waldorf said. “Still trying to figure out doubles but we’ll take the win. The guys needed it.”
The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team opened the week with a tough 7-0 defeat on the road at Pine City.
Aitkin was swept in all seven matches in two sets.
The Gobblers’ next action is Thursday at home against Virginia.
Aitkin 5, Princeton 2
#1 Singles James Much (A) beat Owen Larson 6-2, 6-0
#2 Singles Owen Hagen (A) beat Kaden Mai 6-1, 6-0
#3 Singles Blaise Sanford (A) beat Deklin Mai 6-4, 6-1
#4 Singles Zander Peterson (A) beat Matthew Froquette 6-3, 6-4
#1 Doubles Josh Hagestuen/Ben Harris (A) beat Adam Euteneur/Gavin Olson 6-2, 6-4
#2 Doubles Andrew Rygwall/Zarden Mellen (P) beat Seth Watts/Joey Haasken 6-2, 6-4
#3 Doubles Ben Kelzes/Lukas Abrahamson (P) beat Josh Stanley/Noland Nordberg 6-0, 6-0
Pine City 7, Aitkin 0
#1 Singles Parker Sell (PC) beat James Much 6-1, 6-0
#2 Singles Hunter Donelson (PC) beat Owen Hagen 6-2, 6-7
#3 Singles Caleb Stomne (PC) beat Blaise Sanford 6-1, 6-4
#4 Singles Greyson Johnson (PC) beat Zander Peterson 6-0, 6-0
#1 Doubles Peyton Smetana/Mason Mikyska (PC) beat Josh Hagestuen/Ben Harris 7-6, 6-4
#2 Doubles Jared Carpenter/Seth Linnell (PC) beat Seth Watts/Joey Haasken 6-2, 6-3
#3 Doubles Brody Berglund/Rhivers Sauter (PC) beat Josh Stanley/Josh Kukowski 6-0, 6-1.
