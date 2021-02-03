Hunter Nissen scored 31 points and the Aitkin Gobblers opened up a close game midway through the first half Jan. 28, pulling away for a 69-39 win over Staples/Motley.
It was the first win of the season for the Gobblers.
Aitkin trailed 9-2 early but then outscored the Cardinals 32-13 the last fifteen minutes of the half, leading by as many as 17 before taking a 34-22 lead into intermission.
The Gobblers got off to a quick start in the second half and saw their biggest lead at 64-31 with three minutes to go. Joining Nissen in the scoring column were Jaelend Williams with nine, Owen Hagen and Landon Janzen each with six.
Aitkin was a respectable 7-for-10 from the free throw line, while the Cardinals shot 25 free throws, meshing 16 of them.
Coach Scott Stanfield was happy with his team’s play despite the slow start.
“We got down early, it’s the first time anybody has played 2-3 zone against us, so it took some adjusting from the kids,” Stanfield said. “Once we did that we got some big shots from Hunter, and Jaelend and Zach and got out to a lead. We actually had a couple of days in a row to practice this week so that helped as well.
“We just have one game next week so that will give us some more practice time and that never hurts,” the coach added. “It was great to have Owen Hagen back as well. He gives us some size at the post and he has a big wing span.”
Aitkin was on the road Jan. 26 at Pequot Lakes and the Patriots took it to them in a big way. The Gobblers failed to get anybody in double figures in scoring with Alex Palm leading the way with nine points. Nissen was held to just seven.
Aitkin played at home Tuesday against Staples/Motley.
Aitkin 17 21 38
Pequot Lakes 42 32 74
Staples/Motley 22 17 39
Aitkin 34 35 69
