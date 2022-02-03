Aitkin boys will try again Feb. 4 against Pequot

The Aitkin Gobbler boys basketball team hosted Esko Jan. 24 and came out on the short end of a 90-61 score at home. The Eskomos were too much on defense/height and moved its record to 13-2 on the season, dropping Aitkin to a 3-9 mark.
Landon Janzen led Aitkin with 19 points, most coming under the basket. Gus Sanford added 14. Esko ran the floor well and their hands were everywhere on defense getting a lot of tipped passes and steals on the way to the win.
Aitkin jumped out to a lead. After Macoi Perich scored to tie the game 5-5, Sanford buried a three, made the ensuing free throw and it was 9-5. He scored again for an 11-5 edge but that’s when the Eskomos took over.
Dalton Spindler and Quinn Berger both hit threes to tie it up, then Perich gave Esko its first lead at 13-11. They outscored the Gobblers 37-15 the rest of the half, hitting five treys along the way, three by Berger, as they took a 50-26 lead at the break. The first half of the second belonged to Perich as Esko moved out to a 61-32 lead at the 12:44 mark. Janzen scored 13 of his 19 points in the final 12 minutes but the Gobblers couldn’t get any closer. It was 88-55 when Blaise Sanford hit a free throw and Braedyn Smith buried a three before Breckyn Williams scored to close the game out.
Jaelend Williams added nine to the Gobbler scoring total while Alex Palm had seven, Eli Christy had six, Smith had three, Breckyn Williams had two and Blaise Sanford had a free throw. Esko had 13 three-pointers in the game and were 13-24 from the line while the Gobblers were 18-29.
Esko 50 40 90
Aitkin 26 35 61
Eli Christy scored a game high 20 points for the Aitkin Gobblers Jan. 27 at Detroit Lakes, but it wasn’t enough as the Lakers rebounded from a three-point deficit to defeat the Gobblers 63-51. The loss dropped the Gobblers record to 3-10 on the season.
Landon Janzen and Gus Sanford each scored eight points for Aitkin while Jaelend Williams added six, Zack MacDonald had five and Alex Palm chipped in with four points. Aitkin was 15-27 from the free throw line while the Lakers were 8-19.
