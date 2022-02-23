by john woodrow
Alex Palm stole a rebound and parlayed it into a reverse layup giving the Aitkin Gobblers a wild 78-76 overtime victory over the visiting C-I Rangers Feb. 15 in a game that had everything.
Gus Sanford exploded for 38 points including six three-pointers as the Gobblers won their third straight and improved their record to 6-12 on the season. It was a game that saw seven lead changes and four ties in the first half alone.
Aitkin jumped out to a 14-9 lead fueled by three treys by Sanford bringing a Ranger timeout just five minutes into the game.
Later in the half, Aitkin led 30-24 after Zack MacDonald nailed a runner in the lane but the Rangers answered with a 7-0 run before Sanford went coast-to-coast to lay in a bucket at the buzzer, giving the Gobblers a one-point lead at the break.
MacDonald opened the second half with a three and then Sanford rolled in a hoop with his left hand and it was 37-31. It was 41-36 when Jordan Oehrlein converted a three-point play and then another basket to tie it at 41-41. That brought a Gobbler timeout with 12:40 left after which Sanford scored again. An 8-0 run by the Rangers gave them their first lead since 23-22 and they led for a time as the teams traded baskets. It was 54-49 Rangers until Landon Janzen muscled one in from underneath, then Eli Christy picked up a steal and took it to the house closing it to 54-53.
The battle went on for the next four minutes until MacDonald buried a three to tie the game at 63-63 with just :08 remaining. The Rangers set up Carsen Turk for the game winner but Jaelend Williams got his finger on the shot and it fell short sending the game into overtime.
Aitkin led in the extra session 70-65 after a Sanford three-pointer but the Rangers fought back and led 76-75 on a Turk three with 14.2 remaining.
Sanford went the distance and was fouled with 10.7 left, he hit the first to tie the game at 76-76 and missed the second but Palm snuck under the C-I blockout and grabbed the ball, going underneath and hitting the reverse layup sending the Gobbler fans into delirium.
The Rangers raced down the court but Turk’s three point attempt bounced off the backboard and the game came to a conclusion.
Palm talked about the game winner, “I really didn’t have a plan on the rebound, it just came down to me and I moved to the other side of the basket and layed it up.” Sanford, whose last three games have been 27-31-38 is playing at a pretty high confidence level at this point of the season, “I’m finally getting my shoulder into shape after an injury in football and I feel really good. I think I’m going to make everything at this point. My teammates get me good looks and I don’t think so much about it, I just shoot the ball. It’s a great feeling and I hope I can hang onto it.”
Amidst all the excitement, Jordan Oehrlein of the Rangers, scored his 1,000th point and once again the crowd gave him a standing ovation as they did with his sister Tori last week when the Rangers defeated the Gobbler girls.
Aitkin, meanwhile, had three other players in double figures as Palm finished with 11, and MacDonald and Janzen each scored 10. Christy had four, Williams had three and Micah Lane added two. Aitkin was 12-18 from the line and the Rangers were 19-28.
Coach Scott Stanfield is happy with the way his club is playing right now, “We’re starting to play well. I’ve been telling these kids that the wins will come if we work hard and they’re doing that. I’m happy to see Alex make a big play because he works so hard. Gus did a lot of work last summer and it is starting to show, all the work is paying off now.”
C-I 31 32 13 76
Aitkin 32 31 15 78
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.