The Aitkin Gobbler softball team dropped an 11-4 decision to Mora on the road on May 31 in the play-in round of the Section 7AA tournament.
The loss ended the season for Aitkin as they finished 10-11 on the year. Ally Ehnstrom closed out her career with a big game, going 3-3 with a home run and knocking in two runs.
Megan Buchholz had two hits and Ella Janzen had the other hit for Aitkin.
Kendall Ratz took the loss for the Gobblers.
“We had a rough start giving up five in the first inning,” said coach Donovan Daiker. “We didn’t make the plays we needed to but all in all we learned a lot this season and have some good kids coming back. Our 10-10 regular season is something our kids should be very proud of.”
R H E
Aitkin 4 6 3
Mora 11 14 2
LP Kendall Ratz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.