There were many factors that went into the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 71-45 girls basketball win Feb. 3.
The No. 7 team in Class AA used a strong performance from seventh grader Tori Oehrlein and its recent success against the Gobblers en route to a 71-45 victory.
The biggest factor for Aitkin, though, may have been the fact that one of the top Gobbler players was pulled from the game shortly before gametime, abruptly throwing the game plan in the tank.
“Yeah, it’s tough when you have a game plan and then unexpectedly it’s taken away,” said coach Donovan Daiker. “I’m not sure what to say. I’m very frustrated right now.”
The Gobblers got off to a good start as Sarah McMillan scored and Jilly Cline banged a three off the glass to make it 5-0 in the first minute.
That was the last Gobbler point, though, until Ally Ehnstrom hit a bucket at the 9:43 mark. By then, the Rangers had put 19 on the board for a big lead. The Rangers started a 12-0 run with a Mya De Cent three and ended it with an Oehrlein free throw and it was 33-10.
A 13-8 run ended the half with the Rangers leading 46-18.
Teagan Piecek’s bucket interrupted an 8-2 Ranger run before Ehnstrom buried a three to make the score 54-23. Karli Nixon scored, bringing a Gobbler timeout at 12:21 and the Gobblers had the 22-15 advantage the rest of the way.
Highlights of the final minutes were nine points from Ehnstrom, four from Piecek and a three from Ella Janzen.
The Rangers scoring balance was tough to handle for a young Gobbler team. Nixon led the way with 22 points while Oehrlein had 18 and Jacey Rydberg had 14.
Ehnstrom led the Gobblers with 19 while Piecek had 11, Janzen had six, Cline added five and McMillan had four.
“I am super proud of these girls and the effort they put in,” Daiker said. “The game plan we had was totally shot and we tried to make adjustments but we were short-handed. I just really care about these kids and it hurts when I feel they are being treated unfairly. We never quit and that says a lot about our basketball team.”
The Gobblers bounced back with a win on the road the next night against Hill City at Northland High School.
“We had just 10 turnovers, our best game of the season in that department,” Daiker said. “We also took 78 shots in the game, 46 from three-point land. We moved the ball amazingly.”
Balanced scoring was also a highlight of the win with Piecek leading the way with 19, followed by Janzen with 12, her best game of the season. Ehnstrom had 11 points and 11 rebounds, while McMillan added nine rebounds.
“If our shots would have fallen, we would have been over 80 points,” Daiker said. “We did a great job on the boards with 56-26 of them on the offensive end. I was also able to sub the younger girls early and the Storm closed it to 14 but the game was never in doubt.
“It was a nice win with what we went through during the week,” he added. “It was nice because the other coach and the refs both said that we were one of the best passing teams they had seen this season.”
The Gobblers visit Park Rapids for Mid-State Conference action Friday night.
Crosby-Ironton 46 25 – 71
Aitkin 18 27 – 45
Aitkin 33 24 – 57
Hill City 19 24 – 43
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.