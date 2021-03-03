The Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team traveled to Pequot Lakes Feb.23 and really never got into the game as the Patriots took an early lead and never looked back in a 74-17 lopsided victory.
The Gobblers scored almost right away, something they have struggled with the last few games and trailed just 9-5 after a three-pointer by Ella Janzen with 14:45 left in the first half.
The Patriots converted five straight steals into points and it was 15-5, then 21-5 after Gobbler turnovers before Ally Ehnstrom hit a three to close it to 21-8. Sarah McMillan, Jilly Cline and Ailie Kullhem all had buckets before the half ended with a 13-0 Patriot run and a 45-14 lead.
Rae Nyberg returned to the Gobblers lineup Feb.25 with a vengeance, scoring 23 points but the Gobblers came up short in a 65-62 loss to the visiting Staples/Motley Cardinals.
Ehnstrom finished with 17 followed by Piecek with 15 and then it dropped to Olson with three and Ailie Kullhem and Ella Janzen each with two.
Aitkin couldn’t handle Tabetha Allen underneath, as she hurt the Gobblers with 25 points to lead Staples/Motley.
“We were the better team, they really only had one player,” coach Donovan Daiker said. “If we had played better in the first half, it would have been a win.”
Aitkin returns to action March 5 at Nevis.
