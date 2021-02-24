There have been many strange basketball games in this pandemic year, but whether any can compare to the Aitkin-Rush City game Feb. 16 is up for grabs.
The result was a 54-40 Tigers’ victory over the Aitkin girls, but the 36 minutes of hoops was something few fans have seen.
The winners led 13-0 in the first half until Teagan Piecek hit a three for the Gobblers with 7:05 left. That was it for the locals in the first half as they hit only one of 31 shots to trail 25-3 into the break.
It took the Gobblers a little over three minutes to score in the second half and once they did things got crazy. The Gobblers never really got close until the final score but they put up thirty-seven points in the second half.
Piecek hit seven threes in the half to finish with 28 for the game, but Aitkin only got six from Ally Ehnstrom, three from Ella Janzen, two from Sarah McMillan and a free throw from Josie Kostick. The stats for the game were tough to look at, including a 9-for-57 performance from beyond the arc, a stat that coach Donovan Daiker could hardly handle.
“If we had hit just 30% from the 3-point line, we would have won by 20 points,” Daiker said. “I hate losing games like this. If we played them nine more times, we would win all nine.
“We were scrappy, especially in the second half, but in the first half the ball just would not go in the bucket,” he added. “We had a lot of good looks.They just didn’t fall.”
The Tigers started all five players above 5’8 and the tallest Gobbler is 5’8, so the Tigers had the advantage in that department and they used it in the first half to keep Aitkin on the perimeter.
Aitkin missed its first 15 shots and were 1-for-16 the rest of the half. Although they shot better in the second half, it was too high a hill to climb.
It was 46-14 in the second half until a 13-0 run got the game to 46-27 and the teams traded points until the clock ran out.
On Feb. 19, the Gobblers’ first-half shooting woes continued as they lost 65-32 to Detroit Lakes. The Lakers jumped out quickly and although the Gobblers had many good looks in the first half, they still only managed 15 points in the first 18 minutes.
It was already a double-digit lead by the time the locals scored their first points at the 9:47 mark, a free throw by Ehnstrom followed by a three from Jilly Cline.
The Lakers continued to hit threes and the first half ended with a 46-15 advantage. It was a much more even in the second half, as the two teams emptied their benches halfway through the session and the Lakers handed the Gobblers their eighth loss of the season.
Daiker isn’t sure what the problem was with his team putting points up early.
“I’m at a loss,” he said. “The ball simply won’t go through the hoop.”
Piecek led the Gobblers with 10 points, while Ehnstrom had eight, Sarah McMillan and Taryn Olson each had five.
Staples comes to town for a 7:15 start on Feb. 25. The Cardinals won the previous meeting 71-51 earlier this season.
Rush City 25 29 – 54
Aitkin 3 37 – 40
Detroit Lakes 46 19 – 65
Aitkin 15 17 – 32
