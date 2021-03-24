The first round of the Minnesota State High School League Section 7AA girls basketball playoffs went to seed form – at least when No. 3 Pequot Lakes faced No. 14 Aitkin.
The Patriots put an end to the Gobbler season with an easy 75-48 victory in Pequot Lakes. The loss completes the Gobblers’ short season as they finish at 4-15.
It was a quick start for the Patriots, as they raced out to a 20-6 lead and never looked back. The first 10 minutes featured only a pair of 3-pointers by Ella Janzen and Teagan Piecek for the Gobblers, who trailed 33-6 with eight minutes left in the half.
Pequot Lakes had all the firepower as they scored 58 points in the opening 18 minutes and took advantage of many Gobbler turnovers to record the victory.
Coach Donovan Daiker talked about the first half.
“We knew they would be very tough,” Daiker said. “We frustrated them for the first four minutes, but they made adjustments and we didn’t respond. We missed a ton of layups in the first 10 minutes.”
The second half wasn’t much better, as the Gobblers continued to turn the ball over. When Ally Ehnstrom hit a 3-pointer with 10:23 left in the game it was 70-30.
The Gobblers outscored the Patriots 15-8 the rest of the way but the result was never in doubt. Piecek led the Gobblers with 12 points while Janzen had 11.
“We didn’t look so much at wins and losses this season,” Daiker said. “We had a tough schedule and a lot of young players.”
Aitkin 19 29 – 48
Pequot Lakes 58 17 – 75
