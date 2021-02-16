Late-game 3-pointers by Ella Janzen and Teagan Piecek, plus four clutch free throws by Ally Ehnstrom in overtime led the Aitkin girls basketball team to a 50-47 win on the road at Park Rapids Feb. 12.
The win moved the Gobblers record to 3-6 and was their first Mid-State Conference win of the season.
After trailing by eight at the half, coach Donovan Daiker was pleased with the second-half comeback.
“We turned up the defense in the second half and got back in the game,” Daiker said. “Ally and Teagan really stepped up in the final half and Ella finished off a set play off the inbound and nailed a crucial three.
“It was a complete team win, though,” he added. “Everybody contributed. Late in the game, they put the pressure on full court and after a couple of turnovers, we got it together and moved through it.”
Ehnstrom scored 17 to lead the way, followed by Piecek with 15 and Janzen with 10. The Gobblers buried nine 3-pointers in the game – five of them in the big second half. Ehnstrom was 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.
“This was a huge win for this team,” Daiker said. “They haven’t had many close games and we handled it pretty well. We will get even better next week when we get Rae Nyberg back on Thursday against Detroit Lakes.”
That game will be Parents Night for the Gobblers. The Lakers beat Aitkin 50-39 in the first game, so Daiker said he’s hoping for a better game on the home court.
The Gobblers were coming off a 64-25 loss at Pillager Feb. 9, scoring only five points in the second half.
Taryn Olson hit a three and Josie Kostick hit two free throws in a second half that saw Daiker pull most of his starters and play the final eight minutes with his JV players.
“It was a disaster in the second half,” he said. “One of the worst you can imagine. We basically allowed them to take the ball away from us time after time. In the first half ,we must have had at least 19 turnovers. We had it down to eight points, but they finished the half on a 13-0 run.”
Ehnstrom led the Gobblers with seven points while Olson and Piecek each had six.
Aitkin 20 5 – 25
Pillager 41 23 – 64
Aitkin 19 21 10 – 50
Park Rapids 27 13 7 – 47
