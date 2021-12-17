Aitkin girls gut it out

Sometimes in sports you just have to put your head down and gut it out and that’s what the Aitkin Gobblers did on Dec. 10 as they held off the visiting Mora Mustangs to even their record at 2-2 with a 45-40 victory. The Gobblers took a 19-17 lead and never trailed again even though the Mustangs kept it close most of the way.
Jaiden Robb, who delivered most of the Mora offense, got the Mustangs in front early and when she scored to make it 17-10 it looked like they were on their way, but the Gobblers had other ideas.
They went on an 11-0 run to take the lead at 21-17. Rae Nyberg hit a free throw to start it then Emma Skaj shot one, Jilly Cline buried a three, Ailie Kullhem hit a pair of free throws, Nyberg scored a bucket and Sophie Snyder scored to end the run. Sophie Steffen broke the run but Nyberg followed with a 3-point play for a 24-21 lead. Nyberg scored a couple of hoops at the end of the half and Aitkin had a nice lead at 28-21.
Robb started the second half hot and got the Mustangs back to 28-26 but Abby Palm nailed a three and Ella Janzen followed with a bomb and it was 34-26. After a Mora basket, Janzen picked the pocket of Robb and took it to the house for a 36-28 lead. Nyberg scored again for the Gobblers biggest lead at 38-28 with 10:40 left in the game. The two teams traded points and when Katie Yoder hit a three for Mora it was 42-39. Nyberg answered with a duece and Janzen hit a free throw for the final Gobbler points and a 45-40 win.
Nyberg had a big night with 20 points while Janzen had nine; Kullhem had four; Cline, Palm and Skaj all had three; Snyder had two and Emma Jacobson had a free throw. Aitkin was just 9-22 for the night at the line while the Mustangs were 5-11.
Coach Mike Reem was excited about this win, “Back to .500 again, man, we hung in there at the end. We’re improving and this was a big win after the game at Barnum the night before.” On the 12-35 from the free throw line he had a solution, “We need to shoot 500 free throws, then the next day shoot 500 more, we have to get better at the line but we will take this win. It’s a big one for us.”
Mora 21 19 40
Aitkin 28 17 45
Ella Janzen scored 16 points to lead the Aitkin Gobblers in the game at Barnum on Dec. 9, but it wasn’t enough as the Bombers recorded a 63-43 victory over the Gobblers. They opened up a close game at the half and went on to the win, dropping Aitkin to 1-2 on the season.
The scoring dropped after Janzen’s total as Rae Nyberg scored six points followed by Abby Palm with five, Ailie Kullhem, Emma Skaj and Jilly Cline all scored four, Emma Jacobson and Camille Parenteau both had two points. Janzen and Skaj had six rebounds apiece to lead Aitkin. The Gobblers hit just 3-13 from the free throw line while the Bombers were 17-28.
Reem liked his teams effort, “We trailed by a dozen or more in the second half but had it down to just four with four minutes to go but had to go to our press and foul and they stretched it out. We only had 16 turnovers for the game but shot only 30% from the field and were miserable at the line. We played hard against their bigger post players but just couldn’t stop their inside game.”
Aitkin 21 22 43
Barnum 28 35 63
