The Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team worked very hard against the much taller Mesabi East Giants on Jan. 4, but came out on the short end of a 45-31 score.
The Giants put three six-footers on the floor at times but Aitkin, playing on the home court, never gave in and fought to the end. Kora Forsline, at 6-feet 2-inches, scored 16 of the Giants 18 points in the second half as the Gobblers tried everything they could to slow her down.
Mesabi East took a quick 3-0 lead, but Ella Janzen tied it with a three. The Giant scored the next eight points before Camille Parenteau hit a pair of free throws. She added a duece underneath, but the Giants went on a 12-0 run before Aitkin scored again. Sophie Snyder hit a bucket and Emma Jacobson hit a free throw to close out the Gobbler scoring for the half as they trailed 27-10.
Abby Palm started the second half with a three but Forsline hit three straight baskets for a 33-15 lead. Forsline hit a free throw but Parenteau scored, Snyder hit a free throw and Palm scored off a Janzen steal and it stood at 34-20.
Forsline again interrupted the scoring with a bucket and Jilly Cline scored followed by a Janzen reverse layup. Forsline and Ailie Kullhem traded baskets as did Maija Hill and Janzen, making the score 41-28. Snyder scored the final three points for the Gobblers and Forsline hit a bucket and two free throws to make the final 45-31. She finished with 22 points to lead all scorers.
Snyder led the Gobblers with eight, while Janzen scored seven, Parenteau had six, Palm made five, Kullhem and Cline each had two and Jacobson made a free throw. Aitkin shot just 25% from the field and hit 7-14 from the line. Snyder and Palm each had seven rebounds while Janzen added six. Palm also had four assists. Aitkin committed 18 turnovers in the game.
Mesabi East 27 18 45
Aitkin 10 21 31
Ella Janzen scored 20 points and added four steals to lead the Aitkin Gobbler girls’ basketball team to a 46-33 road win Jan. 6 at East Central.
Sophie Snyder added nine points with Camille Parenteau adding eight, Abby Palm scoring five, Sara Thompson getting her first two points of the season and Jilly Cline and Ailie Kullhem each adding a free throw. Kullhem had 11 rebounds to lead Aitkin while Parenteau had seven boards. Aitkin was 13-23 from the line, good news for Coach Mike Reem, “We have been doing much better with free throws over the past three games, sure happy about that.”
Aitkin 21 25 46
East Central 17 16 33
The Aitkin Gobblers finished up a tough three game week with a trip to Two Harbors Jan. 8 and suffered a 66-56 loss to the Agates.
It was a bumpy game with 46 total fouls called and 57 free throws attempted in the game. The Gobblers were 20-30 while the Agates finished 23-27.
Rae Nyberg returned to the Gobbler lineup and scored 23 points to lead her team. Ella Janzen added eight, Abby Palm had seven, Ailie Kullhem and Jilly Cline each had five, Sophie Snyder had four, Camille Parenteau had three and Emma Jacobson had a free throw. The Gobblers record falls to 6-6 with the loss.
Aitkin 24 32 56
Two Harbors 38 28 66
The Gobblers return to action Jan. 14 at Crosby-Ironton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.