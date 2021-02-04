The Aitkin girls basketball team used a smothering defense and a 17-1 start on the offensive end to cruise to its first victory of the season Jan. 29, 57-25 over Barnum.
Aitkin was coming off a 71-51 loss to Staples/Motley the night before.
Against Barnum, the Bombers failed to score a field goal until just 6:28 was left in the first half and the Gobblers led 25-6 at the break.
The win gave the locals an opportunity to play everybody on the bench early and often.
Rae Nyberg put the Gobblers out front 2-0, then Ally Ehnstrom scored off a missed shot for a 4-0 that brought the Bombers to an early timeout at 16:25.
Olivia Bogenholm hit a free throw for Barnum, but Ehnstrom and Teagan Piecek both hit threes. That brought another timeout and the score to 10-1.
Sarah McMillan and Nyberg hit buckets and Ehnstrom nailed another three, ballooning the score to 17-1 before Barnum’s Janaya Jurek finally banged one in off the glass for her team’s first bucket.
Nyberg scored three times from underneath and it became 23-3. Jilly Cline found Josie Kostick for an easy score before Kendra Jurek hit a three to close the first half for Barnum.
Coach Donavon Daiker was pleased with the good start.
“We did a great job moving the ball on the offensive end and making the extra pass to get a better look,” he said.
The second half started with a pair of Bomber hoops, but Ehnstrom buried another three and Piecek drove the lane for a left-landed layup. McMillan grabbed a back-side rebound for an easy layup, then scored off a sweet passing play to make it 34-11.
After a Madisen Warnygora trey, Ehnstrom hit another three for Aitkin, bringing another Bomber timeout at 37-14.
Later it was McMillan again with a putback and another Piecek three-spot before Ailie Kullhem picked off a pass and went coast to coast for a layup and a 44-19 Aitkin advantage.
Elle Heaton scored for Barnum but Kullhem meshed a three and McMillan hit a pair of free throws for a 49-21 lead. Kostick also hit a pair from the free-throw line and Ella Janzen hit a pair of threes to round out the scoring.
Ehnstrom ended up leading Aitkin with 14 points, while McMillan and Nyberg each had 10. Piecek pitched in eight as well.
“We stepped it up on the defensive end and basically limited them to just one shot per possession,” Daiker said. “This was certainly a confidence builder for us and a chance to play everybody.”
The Gobblers traveled to Staples Jan. 28 and despite leading 32-28 at the half, failed to pick up the victory.
Piecek led Aitkin with 24 points, while Ehnstrom added 13.
Nyberg, the Gobblers’ leading scorer through the first several games, was held to just five.
“We were up by four at the half but played timid in the second half and just got tired,” Daiker said. “I’m sure getting tired was a big part of it but we have to find a way to win these games.
Aitkin plays Friday against Hill City. The game has been moved to Northland in Remer due to a conflict at the Hill City school.
Aitkin 32 19 – 51
Staples/Motley 28 43 – 71
Barnum 6 19 – 25
Aitkin 25 32 – 57
