The battle at Park Rapids Jan. 20 was one between two teams struggling of late.

The Aitkin Gobblers were 6-8 and the Panthers were 5-8. That was where the similarities ended as the host team blew out to a 53-12 halftime lead on its way to an 82-31 victory over the Gobblers.

Aitkin’s only bright spot was a nice 11-14 from the free throw line, an improvement of late but that was it.

Ella Janzen led Aitkin with 12 points while Jilly Cline was next with six, Sara Thompson had five, Rae Nyberg and Camille Parenteau each had three and Ailie Kullhem had two.

On the defensive side Abby Palm had three steals and five rebounds while Nyberg had seven rebounds to lead the Gobblers.

Aitkin had another rough night shooting 24% from the field while the Panthers were 50% on field goals. Aitkin committed 30 turnovers as its record fell to 6-9.

Aitkin             12     19     31

Park Rapids     53     29     82

