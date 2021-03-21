The season is winding down for the Aitkin girls basketball team and they saved some of their best for last.
The Gobblers put up 89 points in an explosive 89-17 victory over Isle March 8 at the Aitkin High School gym. It was the home court finale for a pair of seniors and the Gobblers had their biggest half of the season to lead 59-13 at the break.
Coach Donovan Daiker was excited about the win.
“We played great defense in the first half and then even better in the second, only allowing four points,” he said.
The 59 first-half points were an Aitkin school record for girls basketball, as were the 18 3-pointers (12 in the first half).
Aitkin put five players in double figures with Teagan Piecek leading the way with 22, followed by Ailie Kullhem with her best game with 14.
Ally Ehnstrom scored 12 and Rae Nyberg and Ella Janzen each hit for 11. It was a big night for balanced scoring and everybody got to play a lot in this one.
The Gobblers finished the regular season March 12 with an 86-61 loss at Nevis.
Aitkin will open Minnesota State High School League Section 7AA play Thursday at Pequot Lakes at 6 p.m. A win would get them to a 1 p.m. game Saturday.
Isle 13 4 – 17
Aitkin 59 30 – 89
Aitkin 25 36 – 61
Nevis 38 48 – 86
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.