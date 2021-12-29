The Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team picked up its fourth win of the year on Dec. 17, beating the visiting Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars 55-41 in a spirited contest.
The two teams battled hard but the locals with some ball-hawking defense and timely shooting were able to get the win. Abby Palm had a big night leading the Gobblers with 20 points, her career high; remember she is just a freshman, and Ella Janzen, who had a tough night from beyond the arc still chipped in with 12, most in the second half.
Camille Parenteau, making her first start got the game going with a bucket and the Jaguars took over, moving out to leads of 7-2 and 10-4 before the Gobblers got going. Palm scored, then hit a three, to close it to 10-9, then hit another bucket, Ailie Kullhem scored, Rae Nyberg scored off a feed from Janzen and Palm and Janzen buried threes and all of a sudden it was 21-10 Gobblers. The Jaguars responded and when Makayla Ammerman hit a three at the end of the half it was just a one-point Gobbler lead.
Janzen and Emma Jacobson hit three-pointers to give the locals a 32-25 lead in the second half and after a Jaguar score, Janzen hit a three and Parenteau hit from underneath, Kullhem scored, Palm hit a pair of free throws then a three and a hoop and it was 46-29 with eight minutes to go in the game.
The Gobblers were without two of their post players, Emma Skaj and Sophie Snyder but Parenteau really stepped up. Her free throw gave the Gobblers a 49-39 lead before Janzen hit her final trey of the night, Palm hit two free throws and Jilly Cline hit a free throw to make the final 55-41.
Nyberg chipped in with eight points, while Parenteau had seven, Kullhem had four, Jacobson had three and Cline had a free throw to complete the Gobbler scoring. The Gobblers were miserable at the free throw line making just seven of 25 attempts but still got the win.
Coach Mike Reem had some thoughts, “I liked our grit, only seven players played and each one stepped up. We played great team defense without fouling. We hit big shots and should have won by 20 but free throw shooting suffered.”
H-Finlayson 24 17 41
Aitkin 26 29 55
AITKIN OUTMANNED AT OGILVIE
The Aitkin Gobbler girls traveled to Ogilvie to face the unbeaten Lions on Dec. 21 and played short-handed again suffering a 74-48 loss.
The Gobblers missed Emma Skaj (cracked fibula) and Sophie Snyder (broken nose) for a second straight game and the Lions post players took advantage. Aitkin was led by Ella Janzen with 12 points while Rae Nyberg, who was saddled with foul problems early, put up 10. Abby Palm and Camille Parenteau each scored seven, Ailie Kullhem had five, Sara Thompson had four and Jilly Cline chipped in with three points.
Coach Mike Reem with the difference in this one, “We were outmanned again, playing only eight players in the game. We did a poor job with their press and were down 15-1 early. It was nice to get Sara back but they were just too much underneath. We never quit though and we’ll be just fine.” The Gobblers fell to 4-3 with the loss.
Aitkin 20 28 48
Ogilvie 40 34 74
