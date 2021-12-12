Aitkin girls tennis 2021 team awards

Front, from left: Breanna Hines (honorable mention all conference and varsity MVP); Macy Paulbeck (all conference and varsity grand slam award); Maelie Kazmerzak (JV/JH most improved); Ashlyn Berg (honorable mention all conference). Back: Aliyah Fayaz (varsity most improved); Bailey Gabrio (varsity rookie of the year); Tahlia Matalamaki (JV/JH rookie of the year); Grace Hanson (JV/JH most valuable player). Other notable awards: gold academic team award 3.837 GPA; senior academic award, Sophie Ryan; 2022 captains, Breanna Hines and Macy Paulbeck.
