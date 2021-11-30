The Aitkin Gobbler football team had another great year this fall and their statistics for the season were just as impressive as their record.
They were a rushing team, of course, and they rushed for 2,419 yards on the season while giving up just 1,168 yards on the ground.
Gus Sanford led the attack with 883 yards on 141 carries for a 6.26 yards per carry average. Carson Kullhem had a great year with 679 yards on 101 carries for an average of 6.72 yards per carry. Jacob Williams rounded out the top three with 446 yards on 66 carries for a 6.76 average per lug. Zack Ehnstrom had a great year at quarterback in the primarily run offense as he completed 31-63 passes for 49% and 566 yards. He had five touchdown passes and five interceptions on the season. His leading receiver was Jaelend Williams, who had 15 catches for 315 yards and four touchdowns. Zach MacDonald and Gus Sanford each had five catches for 97 and 94 yards respectively.
The defense was very impressive as well. Jackson MacDonald had 102 tackles, 23 solos and 79 assists to lead the locals while Blaise Sanford had 65 tackles, 15 of those solos and Alex Palm had 58 tackles including 19 solo stops to round out the top three. Zach MacDonald had eight interceptions, tied for the lead in the state for 2021.
Aitkin brings back a good crew for the 2022 season in their quest for that state tournament berth that has eluded them for so long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.