“This is really a good bunch of kids, they worked really hard for me. They even changed a tire on our van on the way home in the pouring rain. You can’t ask for any more than that,” said Coach Jen Waldorf.

The season ended for the Aitkin Gobbler tennis team on the first day of individual play in Section 7AA.

Zander Peterson won his first match but then lost his second. Josh Stanley lost his first match and the doubles teams played well but lost in the opening round and were eliminated. Jamison St. Clair and Ben Harris played a two-and-a-half hour match before losing and Blaise Sanford and Joey Haasken played hard but lost as well sending the Gobblers season to an end.  

Coach Jen Waldorf summed the year up, “This is really a good bunch of kids, they worked really hard for me. They even changed a tire on our van on the way home in the pouring rain. You can’t ask for any more than that.”

