Aitkin Gobbler track teams advance to Section meet

The Aitkin Gobbler boys and girls track teams both did well in the sub-section in Esko, May 24, as a total of 21 individual results and three relays were good enough to get into the Section meet.
The girls finished third as a team and the boys finished in a tie for sixth. The top seven individuals in each event and the top four relays make the big meet this week. The girls’ results saw Rae Nyberg make it in the 100m dash, along with Brita Westmand and Savannah Holm in the 100m hurdles. Tika May goes on in the 300m hurdles, Kira Hamilton in both the 800m and 1600m, Aiesha Alarab in the discus and shot put, Izzy Long in the discus, Bela May in the long jump, Madelyn Strohmayer in the pole vault and Teagan Piecek in the triple jump. The 4x100 relay of Piecek, Kelsi Welle, Jillian Cline and Nyberg also advanced.
The Gobbler boys also did well as Jacob Williams will advance in the 110m dash, Craig Visnovec and Camden Visnovec in the 110m hurdles, Alex Palm in the 300m hurdles, Anton Roettele in the high jump, Palm and Mason Boyd in the long jump and Boyd and Jaelend Williams in the triple jump. The 4x100 and the 4x200 relay teams both made it with the same kids running both, Palm, Roettele, Jacob Williams and Jaelend Williams.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
