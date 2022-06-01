The Aitkin Gobblers finished the regular baseball season with its fifth game of the week and it was another win as the team defeated Deer River on the road May 26, 16-6.
Aitkin took a 16-0 into the bottom of the fifth but finally got the final out after the Warriors put six on the board, most of them on walks. Tanner Hills got the win on the hill, walking three and striking out nine as Aitkin completed a 17-2 season. Carson Kullhem hit his second homerun of the season and scored three runs while Dayton Hallaway was 2-3 with two runs scored and two more knocked in. James Erickson knocked in two despite being 0-2, Eli Christy had a double to score two runs and John McGuire and Jake Anderson each had one hit in the game. Kullhem’s home run gave the Gobblers a quick 1-0 lead and the team scored one in the second on a sacrifice fly from Hills and added six more in the fifth.
Aitkin 16 8 3
Deer River 6 3 5
WP Tanner Hills (2-1)
LP N. Bakkerdahl
The rain finally went away May 25 and the Gobblers were able to play arguably its most important doubleheader of the season as Aitkin hosted Duluth Marshall and Proctor, two of the toughest in Section 7AA.
Aitkin beat both teams, dropping Marshall 12-4 and shutting out the Rails 10-0 to move to 16-2 on the season. The Gobblers got big games out of the whole team. Zack Ehnstrom was 2-3 with three runs batted in, Gus Sanford knocked in two with a 2-4 day, Dayton Hallaway was 2-4 with a run batted in, Craig Ashton was 1-3 with a two-run homer for two runs knocked in and Jackson MacDonald was 1-3 with two runs batted in. Carson Kullhem was big on the mound as he went the first six innings, walking five and striking out six. He threw 104 pitches, 64 for strikes. John McGuire pitched the seventh for the Gobblers.
Duluth Marshall 4 6 1
Aitkin 12 10 0
WP Carson Kullhem (4-0)
LP Max Berrisfield
Zack Ehnstrom pitched a beauty in the win over Proctor as he scattered three hits and got out of a couple of jams to preserve the shutout. He faced a bases-loaded situation in the fifth but got out of it unscathed and picked up his third victory of the season. He threw 95 pitches, 67 for strikes. He had lots of help on the offensive end as well. Carson Kullhem was 3-4 with four runs batted in, Zack MacDonald was 3-4 and Landon Janzen was 1-3 with three runs batted in. The Gobblers led 8-0 into the bottom of the fifth but with two out Cody Trotter walked, Tanner Hills singled and Kullhem drove one to deep center plating both runners and ending the game.
Proctor 0 3 1
Aitkin 10 12 4
WP Zach Ehnstrom (3-0)
LP Grant Walker
The Aitkin Gobblers picked up another win May 24 as the team defeated the visiting Moose Lake/Willow River Rebels 13-3 in a six-inning matchup. The win gives Aitkin a 14-2 record on the season. Jake Anderson pitched 5-1/3 innings to get the win with Craig Ashton finishing up. Anderson struck out five and walked four and was sometimes shaky but worked his way through it to give him a record of 3-0. It was a tight game most of the way until Aitkin put four on the board in the fourth and five more in the fifth. The rally in the fourth included Cody Trotter reaching on an error and coming around on an error. James Erickson walked and came around on a basehit from Tanner Hills, scoring on a groundout by Carson Kullhem. Gus Sanford singled to bring home another run. Five more in the fifth came by way of a walk to Trotter, another walk to Erickson, a hit from Hills for a run, an error, a groundout and a double by Landon Janzen. They added three in the sixth to end the game. Trotter was 3-4 and Kullhem was 1-3 with three runs batted in.
M. Lake/Willow River 3 5 6
Aitkin 13 7 2
WP Jake Anderson (3-0)
LP Logan Orvedahl
Good teams find ways to win even when they are not having their best day and that’s what the Aitkin Gobblers did May 23 on their trip to Mora.
The Gobblers scored a pair of runs on double steals and two more on an infield error to win its 13th game of the season, a 4-3 win, an eight inning thriller. The team’s record moved to 13-2 with the win. Jesse Goettig went the first seven for the Gobblers to pick up the win and although he struggled on the hill in the bottom of the eighth, Carson Kullhem picked up a save, striking out two after inheriting a nobody out and two runners on base situation and the tying run on third base.
Aitkin trailed 2-0 in the third but got one back as Jackson MacDonald singled followed by a Kullhem single. MacDonald was on third when Kullhem was caught off first and during the play MacDonald scampered home to make it 2-1. Aitkin tied it in the fourth. MacDonald again singled and Kullhem followed another base hit. The latter got caught off first and during the play, MacDonald ran home to even the score at 2-2. Aitkin took the lead in the eighth when MacDonald produced his third hit, this time a triple and after two walks Zack Ehnstrom hit a short grounder that was booted. By the time it was recovered, two runs had been scored and the Gobblers had a 4-2 lead. The bottom of the inning was crazy to say the least. It included two hits, two walks, a passed ball that scored a run and two strikeouts before the final out was recorded. MacDonald was 3-3 to lead Aitkin while Kullhem was 2-3 and Zack MacDonald was 1-3.
Aitkin 4 6 1
Mora 3 5 3
WP Jesse Goettig (3-1)
LP James Oslin
