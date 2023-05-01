Aitkin Gobblers dominate track

The Aitkin Gobbler girls finished fifth and the boys ended up eighth out of 11 teams at the Pine City meet April 28.
The girls had just one first as Tika May won the 300m hurdles in a time of 50.05. She also had a second in the 100m. Teagan Piecek grabbed a third in the 100m dash and Emma Jacobson was third in the triple jump.
The best finish by the boys was a third in the 4x100 with Jackson Cline, Jack Burchett, Jacob Williams and Alex Palm.
BRAHAM
The Aitkin Gobbler track teams had a big day at Braham April 25 as the girls won the meet and the boys finished tied for first.
The two teams combined for eight first-place finishes.
On the girls side, May won both the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.73 and the 300m hurdles in 49.48. Piecek picked up a first in the 100m dash in 13.54. They had three seconds as well with Savannah Holm in the 100m hurdles, Jacobson in the triple jump and the 4x100 relay of Holm, Brita Westman, Kenzie Hamilton and Piecek.
Six third-place finishes continued their dominance. Maddie Strohmayer in the pole vault, Molly Franke in the 3200, Piecek in the 200m, Kira Hamilton in the 1600, Melana Collins in the 100m dash and the 4x800 relay of Josie Kostick, Emma Ostrowski, Mallory Leitinger and Allie Ostrowski.
The boys had five first-place finishes.
The 4x200 early team of Jackson Cline, Jack Burchett, Jacob Williams and Alex Palm were first with a time 1:41.67 and the same foursome won the 4x100 in 48.2. Isaiah Baker won both the long jump with a jump of 17’3” and the triple jump with a leap of 37’11.5”and Palm won the 300m hurdles in 45.71. The 4x800 relay with Tyler Franke, Clayton Purdy, Breckyn Williams and Justin Cass was second while other runner ups went to Franke in the 3200, Baker in the high jump and the 4x400 relay of Colter Popkes, Breckyn Williams, Jacob Moen and Franke were also second. Mason Boyd was third in the triple jump, Camden Visnovec in the long jump and Purdy in the pole vault.
