Aitkin Gobblers dominate track

Teagan Piecek wins the 100m at Braham (left). Breckyn Williams completing his leg of the relay (right).

 Jenny Reese Piecek

The Aitkin Gobbler girls finished fifth and the boys ended up eighth out of 11 teams at the Pine City meet April 28.

The girls had just one first as Tika May won the 300m hurdles in a time of 50.05. She also had a second in the 100m. Teagan Piecek grabbed a third in the 100m dash and Emma Jacobson was third in the triple jump.

