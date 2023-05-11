Maddie Hamilton and Emma Henderson

Aitkin’s Maddie Hamilton and Emma Henderson of McGregor battle for 3rd place in the 400m at C-I.

 Jenny Reese Piecek

The Aitkin Gobbler and McGregor Mercs track teams took part in the Crosby-Ironton  Invite last Friday with the Gobbler girls and Mercs finishing second and fourth respectively.

Both teams had some impressive results. Aitkin had five first-place finishes with Tika May leading the way with wins in the 100m hurdles and the 300m hurdles. Teagan Piecek won the 100m dash and two relay teams, the 4x100 and the 4x400 both captured first place. The former featured Savannah Holm, Melaina Collins, Kenzie Hamilton and Piecek. The latter had Maddie Hamilton, Emma Ostrowski, Kaelyn Gruhlke and Kira Hamilton running.

