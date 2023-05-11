The Aitkin Gobbler and McGregor Mercs track teams took part in the Crosby-Ironton Invite last Friday with the Gobbler girls and Mercs finishing second and fourth respectively.
Both teams had some impressive results. Aitkin had five first-place finishes with Tika May leading the way with wins in the 100m hurdles and the 300m hurdles. Teagan Piecek won the 100m dash and two relay teams, the 4x100 and the 4x400 both captured first place. The former featured Savannah Holm, Melaina Collins, Kenzie Hamilton and Piecek. The latter had Maddie Hamilton, Emma Ostrowski, Kaelyn Gruhlke and Kira Hamilton running.
The Mercs saw Paige Dean win the 400m dash and Emma Warner win the 100m dash.
The Gobblers had five runnerups with Collins finishing second in the 100m dash, Holm in the 100m hurdles, Piecek in the 200m dash, Emma Jacobson in the triple jump and the 4x800 team of Josie Kostick, Emma Ostrowski, Mallory Leitinger and Allie Ostrowski. Kari Rice was second in the discus and the 4x200 relay team of Violet Brekke, Dean, Emma Warner and Izzy Nelson also finished second for the Mercs.
Aitkin had three thirds, Molly Franke in the 3200, Jacobson in the long jump and Maddie Hamilton in the 400m dash.
For the Mercs it was Katie Heikkala in the mile run and the 4x100 relay with Vivian Barden, Brekke, Henderson and Nelson getting it done for the Mercs. Pierz won the team event with 133 points with Aitkin next at 118, C-I at 85.5 and McGregor with 59 points in the eight-team event.
Parker had a pair of firsts in the boys competition for the Mercs winning the mile run and the 3200m.
Alex Palm won the 300m hurdles for Aitkin and their 4x100 relay team also finished first with Jackson Cline, Jack Burchett, Tyson Sjodin and Palm.
The Gobblers had two seconds with Camden Visnovec in the 110m hurdles and Mason Boyd in the triple jump.
For the Mercs, Darian Morgart was second in the 800m run. Max Sampson had a third in the mile run for McGregor and Aitkin grabbed six thirds including Jack Grell in the 100m dash, Visnovec in the 300m hurdles and the long jump, Tyler Franke in the 3200m, Martin Henke in the discus and the 4x200 relay team of Cline, Burchett, Sjodin and Palm.
C-I won the event at 145 points with Aitkin in second with 87.5 and the Mercs in sixth with 49 points.
RUSH CITY
Tika May won the 300m hurdles and the 4x100 relay team of Jackson Cline, Tyson Sjodin, Jack Grell and Alex Palm took first for the boys at the Rush City Tigerama competition May 2.
Those were the only top spots for the two teams with the girls grabbing fourth place and the boys finishing fifth in the team standings.
May picked up a third in the 100m hurdles and Emma Jacobson was third in the triple jump. The 4x200 boys relay team was second with Cline, Grell, Jack Burchett and Palm, and Isaiah Baker was runner up in the triple jump. Thirds went to Clayton Purdy in the pole vault, Palm was third in the 300m hurdles and Mason Boyd picked up a third in the triple jump.
