The accolades continue to pour in for area football players.
Aitkin High School senior Owen Miller and McGregor High School senior Drew Dean were both selected last week to the Minnesota State Football Coaches Association Academic All-State Team – Miller to the AAA team and Dean to the 9-Man squad.
Their respective coaches were excited for their players as you might expect.
“Owen is simply one of the best players ever at Aitkin High School,” said Aitkin coach Alan Hills. “The things he can do with the ball in his hands is something we haven’t seen in a long time.
“He is the epitome of what we want in a leader on the field and in the classroom,” he added. “He is most deserving.”
Miller rushed for 915 yards this year for an 8.71 yards per carry average and scored 12 touchdowns. He also had unusually high career numbers as well, accumulating 3,036 all-purpose yards and 28 touchdowns.
He tallied 20 rushing scores, while catching seven touchdown passes and had a kickoff return for a score. Miller also had 54 tackles and five interceptions on the defensive side.
Miller currently carries a GPA of 3.97.
Coach Bob Staska is equally proud of Dean, who has a GPA of 3.89.
“He has been a captain for us for two years, and is a guy who leads by example in and out of the classroom,” Staska explained. “He is very deserving of this for his performance on the field and in school.”
Dean rushed for 702 yards this past season, good for an average of 7.89 yards per carry and seven touchdowns on the ground and one more in the air.
He also produced on defense with 46 tackles – 27 of them of the solo variety.
In his career, Dean rushed for 3,382 yards and scored 40 touchdowns on the ground with 42 touchdowns total and 301 points. He also had 220 tackles, 135 of them solo.
