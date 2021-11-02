When the two teams met earlier this season, Two Harbors came to town and really gave the Aitkin Gobblers’ football team a tussle.
The same thing happened Oct. 30, as the meeting between the two teams was eerily similar but the result the same – Aitkin winning, this time 16-6 in a Minnesota State High School League Section 7AAA football semifinal at Veterans Field.
“The game was exactly what we expected – a hard-fought battle in the trenches,” said Aitkin coach Alan Hills. “Our kids came ready to play and we were able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
“Offensively, we stayed on schedule and were able to eat up a lot of clock,” he added. “That was a huge key to victory. On defense we did a great job of eliminating big runs, our linebackers were outstanding. They did a great job of staying home and making plays.”
The Gobblers moved their record to 8-2 heading into the championship game at the University of Minnesota-Duluth Thursday, Nov. 4. The opponent? Top-seeded Esko, who edged Aitkin 14-12 in a battle of then-unbeaten teams in October.
The Eskomos remain unbeaten going into the title tilt, with game time slated for 7 p.m.
The two teams traded punts early in the first period but on their second possession, the Gobblers went 59 yards in 15 plays to take the lead.
They also took nearly seven minutes off the clock before Gus Sanford scored his 10th touchdown of the year on a 3-yard run. He also ran for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 Gobbler lead.
A 40-yard pass play to Sanford set the Gobblers up deep in Agate territory in the second quarter. Jackson MacDonald went in from a yard out and then Sanford hit Nathan Price for the conversion and it was 16-0.
The Agates weren’t finished, though, and with time winding down in the half they went 67 yards in just seven plays for a touchdown. Kyler Pitkanen took it in from 10 yards out but the Agates missed the crucial conversion and it was 16-6 at the break.
Nobody in the huge crowd had any idea that there would be no more points in this epic battle. On nearly every possession of the second half both teams turned the ball over on downs as the defenses took over.
In the third, when it appeared the Agates were driving, a bad snap over the quarterback’s head on fourth down snuffed the drive. Two Harbors had the real final drive of the game but Zack MacDonald took care of that with his eighth interception of the year and the game was over.
The stats showed the Gobblers with the better of it offensively as they put up 230 yards total to 152 for the Agates. Aitkin rushed for 169 yards led by Gus Sanford with 91 yards on a whopping 25 carries and Carson Kullhem who posted 64 yards on 14 carries.
Ehnstrom threw just four times, but the one completion was a big one setting up the Gobblers second score.
Defensively, Alex Palm had a big day with four solos and five assists followed by Jaelend Williams with four solos and two assists. Jesse Goettig had two solos and seven assists and Jackson MacDonald had two solos and six assists.
Two Harbors 0 6 0 0 – 6
Aitkin 8 8 0 0 – 16
Gobblers open playoffs with shutout win over Pequot Lakes
Carson Kullhem scored a pair of touchdowns and Zack MacDonald picked off two passes as the Aitkin Gobblers opened the Section 7AAA football playoffs Oct.26 with a 32-0 shutout of the visiting Pequot Lakes Patriots at Veterans Field.
Aitkin scored in each of the four quarters and despite bending slightly on defense, picked up another whitewash – the Gobblers third of the season.
“Our defense was lights out all game,” said Aitkin coach Alan Hills. “Pequot came out in a formation we hadn’t seen before and we were still able to adjust on the fly and come away with a pick six from Zack MacDonald on the second play from scrimmage.”
The Gobblers kicked off to start the game and on the second play from scrimmage, MacDonald stepped in front of a Grant Loge pass at the Patriot 45-yard line and took it to the house for a quick Gobbler lead.
Gus Sanford ran for the two-point conversion and it was 8-0 just 55 seconds into the game.
Both Sanford and Kullhem had big games, with Sanford gaining 114 yards on nine carries and Kullhem chugging for 108 yards on 21 carries.
Jacob Williams also had a good night, gaining 69 yards on just seven carries. Aitkin rushed for 327 yards in the game. Zach Ehnstrom threw just three times, completing two of them.
On the defensive side, Jackson MacDonald had eight solo stops and two assists to lead the way while Zack MacDonald had two solos and five assists.
Pequot Lakes 0 0 0 0 – 0
Aitkin 8 8 8 8 – 32
Fan bus offeredAitkin Community Education will offer a pair of fan buses to Thursday’s MSHSL Section 7AAA football final in Duluth.
There is a youth bus (school bus) for children ages 8 and older for $10, and an adult coach bus for $30 (children under 8 must ride with their parents).
All children 12 years and younger must have a parent in attendance for the game. Buses will leave from Rippleside at 4:30 p.m.
Contact community education to sign up.
