In spite of no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Aitkin High School softball coach Donovan Daiker is excited to get the season underway.
Daiker, who comes to softball after coaching girls basketball during the winter, sees two seniors from that sport make that transition with him.
“We are excited to get back on the field,” Daiker said. “The focus is to have fun and get better every game.”
Daiker has four seniors to head up his lineup with Ally Ehnstrom behind the plate, Maddie Buisman at first base, Camryn Leiviska at second base and Sarah McMillan holding down the hot-corner.
Junior Megan Buchholz and freshman Kendall Ratz will lead the pitching staff. A group of juniors will vie for playing time including Savanna Parenteau, Haylee Van Santen, Kortney Lamke and Jill Cline.
Ella Janzen, Ailie Kullhem and Bailey Gabrio, all sophomores, will get lots of playing time as well, while Camille Parenteau, another freshman, will add depth to the infield.
The Gobblers hope to host Floodwood at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and Daiker is looking forward to getting things underway.
