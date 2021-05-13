While the Aitkin softball team had a winning week last week, it was a frustrating trip to Isle May 6.
The Gobblers lost a tough 4-3 decision in a game full of weird calls and not a lot of offense. The two teams combined for just eight hits in the game, but it was the hit that wasn’t that turned out to be the big moment in the game.
“Camille Parenteau hit a blast that went better than 250 feet and was fair by some five feet,” said Aitkin coach Donovan Daiker. “It cleared the fence and took a hard left landing in foul ground and it was called foul. Even the Isle coach told me it was fair after the game.”
Daiker said the strike zone was difficult to read, with six striking out on pitches Daiker said he would never have told the players to swing at.
“Just a bad day all around,” Daiker said. “We should have won 6-1 but it didn’t happen.”
Two days earlier, the Aitkin Gobblers scored 26 runs in a doubleheader sweep of the visiting Crosby-Ironton Rangers, winning 8-4 and 18-5, respectively.
Aitkin, who lost three games at Benilde-St. Margarets May 1, came out fired up and took it to the Rangers from the get-go.
In the opener, Janzen scored three runs on a 1-2 day while Kortney Lamke was 1-4 and scored two runs. Ratz gave up just seven hits in getting the win on the mound.
Lamke, Ehnstrom and Ailie Kullhem all drove in runs for the Gobblers.
The Gobblers stroked 11 hits in the second game. Pitcher Megan Buchholz, meanwhile, got the win on the hill, giving up eight hits.
Ehnstrom was 1-3 and scored three runs in the game while knocking in a pair. Camryn Leiviska was 2-3 with two runs scored and Ratz knocked in two runs as well.
The Gobblers, now 5-7 on the season, are at Mora Thursday.
R H E
Aitkin 3 4 0
Isle 4 4 3
LP Kendall Ratz
C-I 4 7 5
Aitkin 8 3 0
WP Lauren Ratz
LP Gwenevieve Parsons
Aitkin 18 11 3
C-I 5 8 6
WP Megan Buchholz
LP Gwenevieve Parsons
