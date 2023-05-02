Aitkin softball sweeps Detroit Lakes

Haley Shereck and Abby Palm

 Tim Buchholz

The Aitkin Gobblers softball team swept the Detroit Lakes Lakers on the road April 27 with wins of 10-0 and 9-5, moving its record to 6-4 on the season.

Kendall Ratz went the distance in the opener walking three and fanning seven. She threw 82 pitches, 52 for strikes in picking up the win.

