Aitkin softball sweeps Detroit Lakes

The Aitkin Gobblers softball team swept the Detroit Lakes Lakers on the road April 27 with wins of 10-0 and 9-5, moving its record to 6-4 on the season.
Kendall Ratz went the distance in the opener walking three and fanning seven. She threw 82 pitches, 52 for strikes in picking up the win.
On the offensive side Camille Parenteau was 3-4 with one run batted in while Abby Palm was 2-2 and knocked in three runs. Hannah Jones was 2-4, Madellyn Schneider was 2-4 with a pair of runs batted in and Bailey Gabrio, Emma Skaj, Ellie Hoppe and Ratz all knocked in one run.
Aitkin 10 4 0
D. Lakes 0 3 0
WP Kendall Ratz
Aitkin jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the nightcap but watched the Lakers close the gap to 9-5 before picking up the win. Haley Shereck went the first three innings to pick up the victory, striking out four and not walking a hitter.
The Gobblers scored twice in the first as Ella Janzen walked, Gabrio singled, Skaj singled for one and the second came on a groundout by Palm. They plated four more in the second to take a 6-0 lead.
Schneider doubled to open the inning followed by another two-bagger from Ellie Hoppe. Parenteau walked and after a double steal that got one run home Skaj singled for a run and Palm cleared the bases with a triple. Two more runs gave the Gobblers a 9-0 lead.
The Lakers got two in the third and four more in the fourth but that was it and the Gobblers had the sweep. Skaj, Palm and Hoppe all had two hits with Palm knocking in three and Skaj a pair.
Coach Jim Leiviska liked his team’s play in this Mid-State sweep, “It was a good night, we played our game, throwing strikes and playing lights-out defense. We’re gonna keep working.”
Aitkin 9 12 0
D. Lakes 5 5 0
WP Haley Shereck
All Aitkin Gobbler softball coach Jim Leiviska could say after his team’s double-header loss at Pequot Lakes April 25 was “We ran into a really, really good pitcher.” He was right as Kaitlyn Geschwill shut out the locals 8-0 and 10-0 giving up just two hits in each game. Ailie Kullhem and Emma Skaj had the two hits in the 8-0 loss and Abby Palm and Skaj had their hits in the second game. In the opener Kendall Ratz took the loss giving up 10 hits, all earned while walking three and fanning five.
Aitkin 0 2 0
P. Lakes 8 10 0
WP Kaitlyn Geschwill
LP Kendall Ratz
Aitkin trailed 4-0 into the fifth inning of the nightcap but when Skaj and Palm singled they came to life. That was short-lived though and although Palm stole second and third after a groundout that was the extent of the rally. Six runs in the bottom of the sixth for the Patriots ended the afternoon.
Sienna Melz gave up eight runs, all earned to take the loss as she walked four and struck out three.
