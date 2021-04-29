Landon Janzen was 3-4 and Gus Sanford picked up the win in the opener as the Aitkin Gobbler baseball team split a pair of Mid-State Conference games with Park Rapids April 20 at the home of the Panthers.
Aitkin won game one, 15-3, and the Panthers won the nightcap in a pitchers’ duel, 2-0.
Aitkin got off to a good start as they jumped out to an 8-0 lead before the Panthers got on the board. They opened the scoring in the first as Hunter Nissen was hit by a pitch and eventually came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Jake Ince.
The Gobblers then put five up in the third as Janzen singled and scored on a Logan Olson single.
The inning was highlighted by a three-run double by Hunter Hills to make the score 7-0. Janzen had his second hit of the inning to plate Hills, making the score 8-0.
The Panthers scored three in their half of the third, but Aitkin responded immediately with seven in the fourth. Ince singled, and Owen Miller and Hills both walked and Janzen knocked in a pair with another single.
Joey Simonson and Olson also had hits in the inning as the Gobblers finished off the scoring and went on to the win.
Sanford got the victory – his first of the year – and he got lots of help from the offense as they put up nine hits.
Janzen was 3-4, knocking in three, while Hills was 1-2, including that big three-run double and Olson was 2-3.
The second game was a matchup between two teams that were able to score just two runs and muster five hits in the game as Isaiah Olson got the win against Ince.
The Panthers scored one in the fourth and the other run in the fifth as they earned the split. Ince gave up one earned run on one hit, but walked four in his 1 2/3 innings of work.
Caiden Kjelstrom, Ince and Jackson MacDonald had the Gobblers’ three hits in the game as they saw their record fall to 2-1 on the season.
The Gobblers used seven runs in the third inning and another nine in the fourth on their way to a 19-1 victory over the visiting C-I Rangers April 23 at Woock Field.
Aitkin used 17 hits – four by Owen Miller, three by Kjelstrom and two each by Nissen and Janzen to roll to their third win in four starts on the season.
Nissen, Kjelstrom and Janzen all knocked in three runs and Kjelstrom and Hunter Hills each scored a pair of runs in the win. Logan Olson pitched the first four innings to pick up the win, giving up just one hit while striking out seven and walking three on the night.
Carson Kullhem pitched the final inning, fanning one and walking another.
Aitkin hosts Detroit Lakes for a Mid-State Conference twin-bill April 29 starting at 4 p.m.
R H E
Aitkin 15 9 2
Park Rapids 3 1 2
WP Gus Sanford
LP Nick Michaelson
Aitkin 0 3 3
Park Rapids 2 2 0
WP Isaiah Olson
LP Jake Ince
C-I 1 1 0
Aitkin 19 17 0
WP Logan Olson
LP Carter Holtzleicer
