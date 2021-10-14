The Aitkin Gobblers football team got ambushed by the visiting Hermantown Hawks Oct. 8, suffering its first loss of the season 28-6 to Hermantown.
Aitkin had been scheduled to play Mora Friday, but Mora canceled due to COVID-19 and injuries. Since Hermantown was looking for a game, the Gobblers agreed to host the Hawks.
The Hawks used a tough rushing offense and great defense to pretty much stymie the locals throughout the contest. Hermantown held the Gobblers to just 12 plays from scrimmage in the first half as they took a 21-6 lead into the break.
“We as coaches knew they would be tough but I’m not sure the players had bought into it until they got out on the field,” said Aitkin coach Alan Hills.
“We talked after the game and put this one behind us right away,” Hills added. “You always want to win but this one really didn’t hurt us that much. It opened our eyes a little as we get ready for the rest of the season.”
The Hawks took the opening kickoff and went 63 yards in 12 plays and used nearly seven minutes of the first period. The touchdown was scored by Kevin Couillard on a 6-yard pass from Mike Lau. Couillard booted the first of his four extra points and it was 7-0 before the Gobblers touched the ball on offense.
Aitkin went three and out and punted to the Hawks 26 and it didn’t take long for the Hawks to score again. They kept the ball through the rest of the first period and into the second before making it 14-0 on a 39-yard touchdown pass to Couillard, again from Lau, and the PAT. That drive went for 74 yards in seven plays and took the clock to 11:48.
The Gobblers ran two plays and then fumbled on a pass that was behind the line of scrimmage. The Hawks took over at the Gobblers 24.
Five plays later, it was Gavin Blomdahl taking it in and after the PAT it was 21-0. There was some life in the Gobbler camp as they scored quickly on their next possession. After taking over at their own 33 after the kickoff, Carson Kullhem ran for six and Jackson MacDonald got another 10 before Gus Sanford scored his sixth touchdown of the season, bouncing off one tackler and spinning around another to go down the sideline for 51 yards and the score.
The Hawks improved their record to 4-2, while dropping Aitkin to 5-1 going into the critical contest with Esko this Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Hermantown 7 14 7 0 – 28
Aitkin 0 6 0 0 – 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.