The Aitkin tennis team held its awards ceremony Nov. 13. Pictured at left are the Junior Varsity (JV) award winners, from left: MVP Ellory Grund, most improved Violet Eisenbraun and missing from photo is the rookie of the year Charli Frandsen-Blakesley. The center pic is of the varsity award winners: rookie of the year Peyton Perrine, most improved Addison Steffens, grand slam award and all conference Madi Lehrer, honorable mention all conference Macy Paulbeck and Samantha Much, MVP and all conference Breanna Hines. Far right is a picture of the graduating seniors: Samantha Much, Macy Paulbeck and Breanna Hines.
