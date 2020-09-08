The weather was beautiful, the fans were ready, the Aitkin Gobblers were set to go.
That was pretty much the end of the good news for the girls tennis team as they dropped a 7-0 match to the visiting Mora Mustangs in the season opener Aug. 25. The inexperience showed as the Gobblers failed to win a set against a much-improved opponent.
The Gobblers traveled to Mora Aug. 27 and it was much the same as the locals lost 6-1, with Madi Lehrer picking up the Gobblers first win of the season, at number four singles.
Coach Jen Waldorf called week one “a tough one.”
“The team lacks experience and match play mentality,” Waldorf said. “The girls work extremely hard but are definitely a young team trying to find their confidence.
“Mora was a very experienced team that has vastly improved over the last few years and have talented upperclassmen,” she added. “Our conference opponents are very experienced so there is not one match that will be easy for a young Aitkin team.
“All I can ask of the girls is to work hard in practice to gain the confidence they need to play in a match and to not be afraid to make mistakes in a match. The end results will take care of themselves.”
The Gobblers next action is at home with Pine City Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
RESULTS
MORA 7, AITKIN 0
#1 Singles Ada Krueger (M) beat Breanna Hines 6-3, 6-0
#2 Singles Val Horning (M) beat Macy Paulbeck 6-4, 6-2
#3 Singles Emma Folkema (M) beat Emma Skaj 6-2, 6-1
#4 Singles Maren Ryan (M) beat Madi Lehrer 6-4, 6-3
#1 Doubles Emma Otto/Sierra Thomson (M) beat Ashlyn Berg/Katelyn Welle 7-5, 7-5
#2 Doubles Ria Edberg/Emma Anderson (M) beat Sophie Ryan/Aliyah Fayaz 6-3, 6-0
#3 Doubles Abby Ramberg/Parker Ennis (M) beat Alex Brucker/Bree Voller 6-3, 6-3.
MORA 6, AITKIN 1
#1 Singles Ada Krueger (M) beat Grace Janzen 6-0, 6-1
#2 Singles Val Horning (M) beat Breanna Hines 6-4, 6-1
#3 Singles Emma Folkema (M) beat Macy Paulbeck 6-3, 6-3
#4 Singles Madi Lehrer (A) beat Maren Ryan 7-5, 6-2
#1 Doubles Emma Otto/Sierra Thomson (M) beat Ashlyn Berg/Katelyn Welle 6-2, 6-0
#2 Doubles Emma Lynn Anderson/Ria Edberg (M) beat Sophie Ryan/Aliyah Fayaz 6-2, 6-0
#3 Doubles Parker Ennis/Abby Ramberg (M) beat Emma Skaj/Bree Voller 6-2, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.