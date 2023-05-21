Blaise Sanford and Zander Peterson at number one doubles got the only Gobbler win in a 6-1 loss at Rock Ridge May 11. Aitkin falls to 3-8 with the loss.
#1 Singles Jared Delich (RR) beat Josh Stanley (A) 6-1, 6-0
#2 Singles Jake Bradach (RR) beat Wyatt Winter (A) 6-1, 6-0
#3 Singles Kasey Lampaa )RR) beat Andrew Hudrlik (A) 6-0, 6-0
#4 Singles Will Peterson (RR) beat Micah Morris (A) 6-0, 6-0
#1 Doubles Blaise Sanford/Zander Peterson (A) beat Payton Bialke/Grady Dimberio (RR) 4-6, 7-6, 10-7
#2 Doubles A.J. Rosen/Rory Cope-Robinson (RR) beat Wyatt Crowther/Noland Nordberg (A) 6-0, 6-1
#3 Doubles Tyler Callister/Dawson Ruedebusch (RR) beat Isaac Asmus/Josh Kukowski (A) 6-0, 6-0
The Aitkin Gobblers tennis team was shut out for the second straight day, this time at Foley 7-0 May 9.
#1 Singles Jonah Wendt (F) beat Zander Peterson (A) 6-3, 6-4
#2 Singles Gavin Gross (F) beat Josh Stanley (A) 6-0, 6-3
#3 Singles Ryan Storkamp (F) beat Noland Nordberg (A) 6-0, 6-0
#4 Singles Aaron Vanderweyst (F) beat Andrew Hudrlik (A) 6-0, 6-0
#1 Doubles Max Chmielewski/Jack Erkens (F) beat Blaise Sanford/Wyatt Crowther (A) 6-4, 4-6, 10-6
#2 Doubles Landon Harris/Isaac Milejazak (F) beat Isaac Asmus/Josh Kukowski (A) 6-0, 6-0
#3 Doubles Weston Harris/Jack Worm (F) beat Reese Wendlandt/Wyatt Winter (A) 6-0, 6-0
The Brainerd Warriors shut out the Aitkin Gobblers 7-0 at the Crosby-Ironton courts May 8.
The loss dropped the Gobblers record to 3-6 on the season.
#1 Singles Matthew Moraghan (B) beat Zander Peterson (A) 6-1, 6-1
#2 Singles Karlton Anderson (B) beat Blaise Sanford (A) 6-3, 6-0
#3 Singles Brady Johnson (B) beat Wyatt Winter (A) 6-1, 6-0
#4 Singles Nick Moraghan (B) beat Andrew Hudrlik (A) 6-0, 6-2
#1 Doubles Clark Haghin/Will Aadland (B) beat Josh Stanley/Wyatt Crowther (A) 6-1, 6-2
#2 Doubles George Campbell/Sawyer Riffle (B) beat Noland Nordberg/Josh Kukowski (A) 6-0, 6-0
#3 Doubles Gavin Jacobson/Owen Robertson (B) beat Isaac Asmus/Reese Wendlandt (A) 6-1, 6-0
