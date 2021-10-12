The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team finished its regular season Oct. 7 with a 6-1 home loss to Duluth Marshall.
The loss gave Aitkin a season record of 1-12 heading into the postseason Monday against Pine City.
Marshall 6, Aitkin 1
#1 Singles Meredith Boettcher (DM) beat Breanna Hines 6-1, 6-0
#2 Singles Reese Orn (DM) beat Macy Paulbeck 5-7, 7-6 (10-6)
#3 Singles Emily Etter (DM) beat Katelyn Welle 6-0, 6-2
#4 Singles Danica Mark (DM) Beat Bailey Gabrio 6-2, 6-0
#1 Doubles Ashlyn Berg/Sam Much (A) beat Anna Koski/Grace Strandberg 6-4, 6-3
#2 Doubles Cedar Fischer/Becca Landherr (DM) beat Sophie Ryan/Kayli Bill 6-4, 6-2
#3 Doubles Audrey Dodge/Georgia Kenney (DM) beat Aliyah Fayaz/Alex Brucker 6-4, 6-0
