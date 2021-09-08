The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team dropped its home opener Sept. 1 to visiting Virginia, 7-0.
The Gobblers are now 0-4 on the season, though coach Jen Waldorf is seeing improvement.
“There was improvement from the Mora quad but we have a tough schedule and this one was no exception,” she said. “We have the right idea in the matches but we need to execute and be more consistent.
“The skills are there,” Waldorf added. “We just need to work on strategy on each point. With our schedule we have to build on our play every match. We’ll get there.”
The Gobblers travel to Eveleth Thursday, Sept. 9.
Virginia 7, Aitkin 0
#1 Singles Ava Fink (V) beat Breanna Hines 6-0, 6-2
#2 Singles Anna Fink (V) beat Macy Paulbeck 7-6, 6-0
#3 Singles Ella Lamppa (V) beat Sam Much 6-2, 6-1
#4 Singles Alli Fink(V) beat Madi Lehrer 6-3, 6-2
#1 Doubles Paige Maki/Ava Seppala (V) beat Ashlyn Berg/Sophie Ryan 6-1, 6-3
#2 Doubles Abby Kramer/Miricle Paulson (V) beat Kayli Bill/Bailey Gabrio 6-1, 6-3
#3 Doubles Theresa Anderson/Sydney Spelts (V) beat Alex Brucker/Aliyah Fayaz 6-0, 6-0
