The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team opened the Minnesota State High School League Section 7A team event Oct. 11, dropping a 7-0 match to top-seeded Pine City on the road.
The Gobblers ended their team season with a record of 1-13. The section individual tournament was slated to begin Monday in Virginia.
Results
Pine City 7, Aitkin 0
#1 Singles Ella Sell (PC) beat Breanna Hines 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles Addie Sell (PC) beat Macy Paulbeck 6-1, 6-0
#3 Singles Brooke Beland (PC) beat Bailey Gabrio 6-0, 6-2
#4 Singles Leah Roubinek (PC) beat Aliyah Fayaz 6-1, 6-0
#1 Doubles Claire Emmons/Alli Unverzagt (PC) beat Ashlyn Berg/Sam Much 6-0, 6-1
#2 Doubles Malia Mikyska/Brenna Youngbauer (PC) beat Sophia Ryan/Katelyn Welle 6-1, 6-1
#3 Doubles Rhaya Merrick/Lily Struss (PC) beat Kayli Bill/Alex Brucker 6-2, 6-2
