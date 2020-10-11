Aitkin tennis improves in losses

The Aitkin Gobbler tennis girls ended the regular season with a pair of strong matches, falling at home 4-3 Sept. 28 to Little Falls, and then dropping a 5-2 decision on the road to the same team Oct. 1.
The Gobblers finished winless on the season, but even with injuries at the end of the year and very inexperienced players, they showed improvement going into the postseason this week, according to coach Jen Waldorf.
Aitkin was set to open play Monday at Pequot Lakes.
“Both matches this week were very close,” Waldorf said. “We faced a lot of challenges with Breanna Hines, Madi Lehrer and others out for the year with injuries.
“I think with a full lineup we could have won both matches, but 2020 keeps throwing out new challenges for everyone,” she added. “The girls played much better under the circumstances.”
Both matches, Waldorf said, were close to the end.
“The difference was one singles or one doubles match, which makes for an exciting match,” the coach said. “The final points of both matches were played in the dark. I am very proud of how they have handled everything this season.”
RESULTS
LITTLE FALLS 4, AITKIN 3
#1 Singles Beth Ahlin (LF) beat Grace Janzen 6-2, 6-2
#2 Singles Macy Paulbeck (A) beat Tori Gottwalt 6-3, 6-0
#3 Singles Ashley Hagen (LF) beat Emma Skaj 6-3, 6-2
#4 Singles Madi Lehrer (A) beat Claire Kimman 7-6 (3), 6-2
#1 Doubles Julie Vetch/Hailee McDuffee (LF) beat Ashlyn Berg/Katelyn Welle 6-4, 4-6, 6-1
#2 Doubles Sophie Ryan/Bree Voller (A) beat Brenna Magee/Erin McKinley 6-0, 6-1
#3 Doubles Alexis Vonberg/Karina Welle (LF) beat Sonia Faust/Alex Brucker 6-3, 6-2
LITTLE FALLS 5, AITKIN 2
#1 Singles Beth Ahlin (LF) beat Grace Janzen 2-6, 6-0, 6-4
#2 Singles Macy Paulbeck (A) beat Tori Gottwalt 6-1, 6-4
#3 Singles Ashley Hagen (LF) beat Emma Skaj 6-0, 6-2
#4 Singles Claire Kimman (LF) beat Madi Peterson 6-0, 6-1
#1 Doubles Julia Vetch/Hailee McDuffee (LF) beat Ashlyn Berg/Katelyn Welle 6-3, 6-2
#2 Doubles Sophie Ryan/Sonia Faust (A) beat Alexis Nelson/Alexis Vonberg 6-1, 6-4
#3 Doubles Brenna Magee/Erin McKinley (LF) beat Alex Brucker/Bailey Gabrio 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
