After more than a season of nothing but hard “L’s” on the board, the Aitkin tennis team put up a much-desired “W” last week.
Aitkin defeated the Denfled Hunters 4-2 Sept. 13 at the Don Hagestuen Tennis Center. The match ended one match short of completion due to rain, with No. 1 singles not finished.
It was a big win for the players and coach Jen Waldorf.
“I was really happy for our kids,” said Waldorf. “It’s a big monkey off our back, and good for my morale as well.”
The Gobblers had two more matches last week. Fresh off the win over Denfeld, Aitkin went on the road to Pierz Sept. 14, but dropped a close 4-3 decision.
Pine City came to town Sept. 17 and handed the Aitkin Gobblers a 7-0 defeat, putting the locals record at 1-7 on the season.
The Gobblers were in action at home Monday at 4 p.m. versus Marshall School, then again at home Tuesday against Mora. On Thursday, the team is scheduled to play at Little Falls at 4:30 p.m.
Results
Pine City 7, Aitkin 0
#1 Singles Maddie Berglund (PC) beat Breanna Hines 6-2, 6-0
#2 Singles Allison Unverzagt (PC) beat Macy Paulbeck 6-1, 6-3
#3 Singles Brooke Boland (PC) beat Madi Lehrer 6-4, 6-3
#4 Singles Lena Roubinek (PC) beat Bailey Gabrio 6-4, 6-2
#1 Doubles Ella Sell/Sophie Lahti (PC) beat Ashlyn Berg/Sam Much 6-4, 6-2
#2 Doubles Addie Sell/Malia Mikyska (PC) beat Sophie Ryan/Katelyn Welle 6-1, 6-1
#3 Doubles Brenna Youngbauer/Claire Emmons (PC) beat Alex Brucker/Kayli Bill 6-2, 6-1
Pierz 4, Aitkin 3
#1 Singles Megan Girtz (P) beat Breanna Hines 6-0, 6-4
#2 Singles Macy Paulbeck (A) beat Chrissy Schaefer 6-1, 6-0
#3 Singles Madi Lehrer (A) beat Alex Thielen 2-6, 6-2 (10-4)
#4 Singles Bailey Gabrio (A) beat Abbie Virnig 0-6, 6-3, 6-1
#1 Doubles Morgan Pohlkamp/Britney Schommer (P) beat Ashlyn Berg/Sam Much 6-2, 7-5
#2 Doubles Kenne Effe/Rylee Kapsner (P) beat Sophie Ryan/Kaitlyn Welle 6-3, 6-2
#3 Doubles Summer Woitolla/Cameron Harold (P) beat Alex Brucker/Aliyah Fayaz 6-1, 6-2
Aitkin 4, Denfeld 2
#1 Singles Breanna Hines (A) and Kaitlyn MacMillan (D) 0-6, 4-4
#2 Singles Madi Watts (D) beat Macy Paulbeck 7-5, 6-2
#3 Singles Madi Lehrer (A) beat Mercy Floerke 6-4, 6-1
#4 Singles Bailey Gabrio (A) beat Gracen Watts 6-0, 6-3
#1 Doubles Ava Borham/Lydia Saxin (D) beat Ashlyn Berg/Sam Much 6-3, 6-4
#2 Doubles Sophie Ryan/Katelyn Welle (A) beat Gracie Schultz/Lauren Scott 5-7, 6-4, 6-2
#3 Doubles Alex Brucker/Kayli Bill (A) beat Zaidea Kinziger/Maria Oppelt 6-2, 6-2
