The Gobbler tennis team had a good week as they won three of four duals.
Aitkin5, Duluth Denfield 2
#1 Singles James Much (A) beat Adler Wormuth 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles Owen Hagen (A) beat Skyler Fossum 6-2, 6-2
#3 Singles Blaise Sanford (A) beat Lukas Mayne 6-4, 3-6, (10-8)
#4 Singles Mathias McMillan (D) beat Zander Peterson 4-6, 7-6 (10-1)
#1 Doubles Hayden Hollinday/John Bloomquist (D) beat Josh Hagestuen/Ben Harris 6-4, 4-6 (6-2)
#2 Doubles Seth Watts/Jamison St. Clair (A) beat Joe Mertes/Shane Redenbaugh 6-3, 6-3
#3 Doubles Joey Haasken/Josh Stanley (A) beat Calvin Kinzinger/Hayden Mann 6-3, 6-0
Rock Ridge 7, Aitkin 0
#1 Singles Jared Delich (RR) beat James Much 6-2, 6-1
#2 Singles Jack Elliot (RR) beat Owen Hagen `1-6, 6-2, 7-6
#3 Singles Gavin Benz (RR) beat Blaise Sanford 6-0, 6-1
#4 Singles Jake Bredach (RR) beat Zander Peterson 6-1, 6-0
#1 Doubles Ryan Scherf/Jace Westerberg (RR) beat Josh Hagestuen/Ben Harris 6-2, 6-2
#2 Doubles Logan Bialke/Sam Berlin (RR) beat Seth Watts/Jamison St. Clair 6-4, 6-3
#3 Doubles Keegan Rudebusch/Ryan Manninen/ (RR) beat Joey Haasken/Josh Stanley 6-1, 6-2
Aitkin 5, Mora 2
#1 Singles Max Sampson (M) beat James Much 6-1, 6-3
#2 Singles Jack Sampson (M) beat Owen Hagen 6-3, 6-1
#3 Singles Blaise Sanford (A) beat Saul Thomson 6-0, 7-5
$3 Singles Zander Peterson (A) beat Chase Axtell 4-6, 7-6 (10-8)
#1 Doubles Josh Hagestuen/Ben Harris (A) beat Madox Balmer/Cael Sjodin 6-4, 6-4
#2 Doubles Seth Watts/Jamison St. Clair (A) beat Jonah Smart/Tucker Hass 6-3, 6-1
#3 Doubles Joey Haasken/Wyatt Crowther (A) beat Jens Jensen/Zethan Schultz 6-4, 6-3
Aitkin 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 3
#1 Singles Grant Martin (SC) beat James Much 6-4, 3-6 (6-10)
#2 Singles Owen Hagen (A) beat Jonah Prom 2-6, 6-2, 6-2
#3 Singles Chandler Headricks (SC) beat Blaise Sanford 6-1, 6-4
#4 Singles Matt Gohman (SC beat Zander Peterson 6-4, 6-1
#1 Doubles Josh Hagestuen/Ben Harris (A) beat Elliot Anderson/Jake Manor 6-3, 6-0
#2 Doubles Seth Watts/Jamison St. Clair (A) beat George Vedder/Kai Martinson 6-0, 6-0
#3 Doubles Joey Haasken/Wyatt Crowther (A) beat Eli Burnham/William Reisinger 6-0, 6-1
