The Aitkin Gobbler tennis girls took some small steps forward in the team’s two losses to the Pierz Pioneers last week.
On the road Sept. 8, the Gobblers lost 6-1 but got an individual win of the season a 6-3, 6-3 win by Macy Paulbeck at No. 3 singles. At home Sept. 10, it was a much better day for the Gobblers, playing better despite losing to the visiting Pioneers by a 5-2 score.
Macy Paulbeck and Madi Lehrer posted wins for Aitkin in singles competition.
Coach Jen Waldorf was much happier after her team’s play this week, especially Thursday.
“We had another tough competitor this week in Pierz,” Waldorf said. “Tuesday’s match was extremely cold and being on the road is always much more difficult. The girls played decently for coming off a four-day weekend and playing on the first day of school.”
Macy Paulbeck came away with her first varsity win.
On Thursday, Waldorf said the weather improved – and so did her team’s play.
“The girls are playing some great points out there and they just need to be more consistent and string a few points together to have an opportunity to win more games,” Waldorf explained. “In the second meeting Pierz and Aitkin had the exact same lineup as Tuesday.”
Paulbeck came away with her second win of the week in a tough, two-hour match, Waldorf said.
“Madi Lehrer took revenge for Tuesday’s loss and came away with a big win as well,” the coach added. “The girls played much better the second time around with Pierz, considering they got rained out of practice on Wednesday. They played with a lot more confidence and seemed to have much closer games.”
RESULTS
PIERZ 6, AITKIN 1
#1 Singles Val Gall (P) beat Grace Janzen 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles Maddie Andrea (P) beat Breanna Hines 6-2, 6-1
#3 Singles Macy Paulbeck (A) beat Megan Girtz 6-3, 6-3
#4 Singles Chrissy Schaefer (P) beat Madi Lehrer 6-4, 6-4
#1 Doubles Maddie Gall/Marybeth Tautges (P) beat Ashlyn Berg/Katelyn Well 6-1, 6-1
#2 Doubles Kenna Otte/Brittany Schommer (P) beat Sophie Ryan/Emma Skaj 6-1, 6-2
#3 Doubles Kaylee Becker/Rylee Kapsner (P) beat Bree Voller/Sonja Faust 6-3, 6-3.
PIERZ 5, AITKIN 2
#1 Singles Val Gall (P) beat Grace Janzen 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles Maddie Andrea (P) beat Breanna Hines 7-5, 6-1
#3 Singles Macy Paulbeck (A) beat Megan Girtz 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
#4 Singles Madi Lehrer (A) beat Chrissy Schaefer 6-3, 7-5
#1 Doubles Maddie Gall/Marybeth Tautges (P) beat Ashlyn Berg/Katelyn Welle 6-1, 6-4
#2 Doubles Kenna Otte/Britney Schommer (P) beat Sophie Ryan/Emma Skaj 6-3, 6-1
#3 Doubles Rylee Kapsner/Morgan Pohlkamp (P) beat Bree Voller/Sonia Faust 6-0, 6-2.
