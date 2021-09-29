The Aitkin girls tennis team dropped a pair of matches last week, falling to 1-9 on the season.
Aitkin traveled to Little Falls Sept. 23 and dropped a 4-2 decision. Darkness halted the No. 1 singles match before it could be completed. The team also fell at home to Mora Sept. 21, 5-2.
Aitkin was scheduled to take on Foley Monday, Sept. 27, at the Don Hagestuen Tennis Center in Aitkin at 4:30 p.m., then host Crosby-Ironton Thursday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m.
Little Falls 4, Aitkin 2
#1 Singles Beth Ahlin (LF) vs. Breanna Hines 7-5, 4-3 (Darkness)
#2 Singles Macy Paulbeck (A) beat Tory Gottwaldt 6-1, 6-1
#3 Singles Julia Vetsch (LF) beat Bailey Gabrio 6-1, 6-3
#4 Singles Ashley Haggen (LF) beat Kayli Bill 6-0, 6-2
#1 Doubles Ashlyn Berg/Sam Much (A) beat Brenna Magee/Erin McKinley 6-2, 6-1
#2 Doubles Jenna Athman/Hailey McDuffee (LF) beat Sophie Ryan/Katelyn Welle 6-1, 6-2
#3 Doubles Elise Ballou/Alexis Nelson (LF) beat Alex Brucker/Aliyah Fayaz 6-3, 6-2
Mora 5, Aitkin 2
#1 Singles Ada Krueger (M) beat Breanna Hines 6-1, 6-3
#2 Singles Macy Paulbeck (A) beat Maeen Ryan 6-1, 6-4
#3 Singles Parker Ennis (M) beat Bailey Gabrio 6-1, 3-6, 6-2
#4 Singles Kayli Bill (A) beat Sophie Peterson 6-4, 6-2
#1 Doubles Emma Anderson/Ria Edberg (M) beat Ashlyn Berg/Sam Much 6-7, 7-6 (10-2)
#2 Doubles Annelise Moe/Lauren Kohlgraf (M) beat Sophie Ryan/Katelyn Welle 6-4, 6-2
#3 Doubles Mya Peterson/Teagan Oslin (M) beat Alex Brucker/Aliyah Fayaz 6-3, 6-2.
