The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team swept all four singles matches on its way to a season ending 6-1 victory at Duluth-Marshall May 13.

The Gobblers ended the regular season at 3-10. The section team playoffs start May 17 with a first round match against Cloquet.

#1 Singles Jamison St. Clair (A) beat Jay Kim (DM) 6-0, 6-0

#2 Singles Ben Harris (A) beat Daniel Pueringer (DM) 6-0, 6-0

#3 Singles Josh Stanley (A) beat Barrett Grim (DM) 6-1, 6-2

#4 Singles Joey Harmon (A) beat Liam Perry-Spears (DM) 6-4, 6-1

#1 Doubles Johnny Jelatis/Landon Wheeler (DM) beat Blaise Sanford/Zander Peterson (A) 6-3, 5-7

#2 Doubles Joey Haasken/Wyatt Crowther (A) beat Ben Flaig/Zach Shingler (DM) 6-0, 6-2

#3 Doubles Josh Kukowski/Noland Nordberg (A) beat Lenny Jennings/Chris Nelson (DM) 6-4, 6-1

