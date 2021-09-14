Pine City held an eight-team tournament Sept. 11 and won first place with 32 points, beating second place Eveleth-Gilbert who had 28.
The Aitkin Gobblers finished in eighth place with just three points earned on the day. Aitkin got a match win on the day from Macy Paulbeck at No. 2 singles and Madi Lehrer at No. 3 singles.
The Aitkin Gobblers traveled to Eveleth-Gilbert Sept. 9 and suffered a 7-0 defeat dropping their record to 0-5 on the season.
