The Aitkin Gobbler girls tennis season came to an end last week as they were defeated by Pequot Lakes and Eveleth-Gilbert in the MSHSL Section 7A team tournament.
The Gobblers lost to the Patriots 7-0 Oct. 5, and dropped a 5-2 decsision to the Golden Bears Oct. 8.
“The girls wrapped up the season in the consolation round of the section tournament. With no state event this year, they competed in the team tournament with a consolation round,” coach Jen Waldorf said. “This year, the girls were very young and inexperienced, with a few top players from last season not coming out and the ups and downs of players missing from the regular lineup with injuries, illnesses and, new to this season, quarantine guidelines.
“The season usually has us playing up to 16 play dates with multiple tournaments and ending the season with individual playoffs,” she added. “It was good to get the girls to somewhat of a normal feeling of being back competing.”
Macy Paulbeck and Madi Lehrer led the team in singles with five wins each during the season.
RESULTS
PEQUOT LAKES 7, AITKIN 0
#1 Singles Megan Muller (PL) beat Grace Janzen 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles Carly Chaney (PL) beat Breanna Hines 6-0, 6-0
#3 Singles Riley Fogarty (PL) beat Macy Paulbeck 6-0, 6-0
#4 Singles Maci Martini (PL) beat Madi Lehrer 6-3, 6-2
#1 Doubles Morgan Lueck/Afton Crocker (PL) beat Ashlyn Berg/Katelyn Welle 6-0, 6-0
#2 Doubles Kellee Lampi/Quin Trottier (PL) beat Sophie Ryan/Emma Skaj 6-1, 6-4
#3 Doubles Kelsi Martini/Kate Bolz-Andolshek (PL) beat Bree Voller/Sonia Faust 6-0, 6-1
EVELETH-GILBERT 5 AITKIN 2
#1 Singles Lydia Delich (EG) beat Grace Janzen 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles Julia Lindseth (EG) beat Breanna Hines 6-0, 6-1
#3 Singles Macy Paulbeck (A) beat Anna Beaudette 7-5, 7-6 (3)
#4 Madi Lehrer (A) beat Elyssa Ziegler 6-2, 6-0
#1 Doubles Hanna Beldo/Mylee Young (EG) beat Ashlyn Berg/Katelyn Welle 6-1, 6-4
#2 Doubles Ayla Troutwine/Alyssa Grahek (EG) beat Sophie Ryan/Bailey Gabrio 6-2, 6-2
#3 Doubles Alex Flannigan/Malena Peterson (EG) beat Alex Brucker/Sonia Faust 6-0, 6-0
