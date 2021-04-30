The Aitkin Gobblers track and field teams performed well in a pair of meets last week.
East Central hosted its Eagle Invitational April 23, with the Gobblers capturing seven firsts on the boys’ side and another five from the girls’ team. Earlier in the week, Aitkin had run away with the Great River Conference relay meet at home April 20.
“We are very happy with the results from these two competitions,” said coach Adam Carlson.
At the GRC Relays – a meet that is just relays in all track and field events – the Gobbler boys posted 130 points to easily outdistance Braham (80 points). Aitkin picked up 11 first-place finishes. The Gobbler girls had a big day as well, scoring 118 points with Braham second with 90. Aitkin had six firsts on the day.
Next action for the Gobblers is Friday at Hinckley-Finlayson.
East Central Invitational
Aitkin boys winners
1,600 meters – Clayton Purdy, 6:54.78; 300 hurdles – Craig Visnovec, 54.10; 4x100 relay – Mason Boyd, Jacob Williams, Craig Visnovec, Anton Roettele, 52.14; 4x200 relay – Boyd, Joe Buisman, Jacob Williams, Jaelend Williams, 1:47.48; 4x400 relay – Lucas Moen, Jacob Williams, Jaelend Williams, Breckyn Williams, 4:17.13; 4x800 relay – Breckyn Williams, Colin Courtemanche, Purdy, Moen, 11:57.86; long jump – Boyd, 16-6.
Aitkin girls winners
4x100 relay – Teagan Piecek, Rae Nyberg, Charlotte Olesen, Kelsi Welle, 55.99; 4x200 relay – Isabelle Henline, Emma Jacobson, Emma Ostrowski, Emma Miles, 2:08.67; 4x400 relay – Madison Hamilton, Ostrowski, MacKenzie Hamilton, Nyberg, 4:48.93; long jump – Piecek, 15-1; triple jump –Piecek, 32-2.
GRC Relays
Aitkin boys winners
4x200 – Mason Boyd, Joe Buisman, Jacob Williams, Jaelend Williams, 1:49.9; distance medley relay – Breckyn Williams 800, Colin Courtemanche 400, Clayton Purdy 1200, Tyler Franke 1600, 15:28.97; 4-mile relay – Lane Anderson, Caleb Zasmeta, Wyatt Winter, 28:32; 800 sprint medley – Craig Visnovec, Boyd, Jacob Williams, Jaelend Williams, 1:52.3; 4x100 – Boyd, Buisman, Visnovec, Anton Roetelle, 53.77; 4x400 – Lucas Moen, Jacob Williams, Roettele, Jaeland Williams, 4:15.8; shot put – Ethan Kunz, Camden Visnovec, 80-11; discus – Kunz, Breckyn Williams, 197-6.75; long jump – Boyd, Franke, Roettelle, 47-3; high jump – Buisman, Moen, Roettelle, Visnovec, 14-8.; triple jump – Purdy, Visnovec, Jaelend Williams, 100-3.
Aitkin girls winners
4-mile relay – Mallory Leitinger, Sophie Morris, Allie Ostrowkski, Mara Dox, 34:02; 4x100 – Teagan Piecek, Rae Nyberg, Kelsi Welle, Charlotte Olesen, 58.45; discus –
Josie Kostick, Isabelle Long, Welle, 200-1.75; shot put – Kostick, Long, 70-2.75; long jump – Tallulah Hauser, Kostick, 41-9.5; triple jump – Dox, Emma Jacobson, Piecek, Madelyn Strohmayer, 85-3.5.
