Aitkin track conference results

The Pine City Tigers captured first place in both boys and girls competition at the conference meet held at Hinckley-Finlayson May 17.
The Gobblers finished second on the girls side and third on the boys side compiling some nice finishes in the process.
The 4x100 relay team of Teagan Piecek, Kelsi Welle, Jillian Cline and Rae Nyberg finished with a time of 53.55 to claim the top spot and had a pair of seconds, Tika May in the 300m hurdles and Piecek in the triple jump. The Gobblers had seven thirds, Aiesha Alarab in the discus, Madelyn Strohmayer in the pole vault, Piecek in the 200m, Nyberg in the 400m, Kira Hamilton in the 800m and Brita Westman in both the 100m and the 100m hurdles.
Girls team standings
Pine City 186
Aitkin 128
Rush City 68.5
Mille Lacs 64.5
East Central 63
Braham 62
H-Finlayson 56
Ogilvie 54
The Gobbler boys picked up a couple of firsts in their division, the 4x100 relay team of Alex Palm, Anton Roettele, Jacob Williams and Jaelend Williams with a time of 47.87 and the same guys won the 4x200 as well with a time of 1:38.91.
The team also got seconds from Palm in the 300m hurdles and Mason Boyd in the triple jump. Jaelend Williams had two third place finishes, one in the triple jump and the other in the 200m dash. Roettele was third in the high jump, Tyler Franke in the 3200m run, Lucas Moen in the 800m and the 4x800 relay team of Moen, Franke, Clayton Purdy and Breckyn Williams.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
