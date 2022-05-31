Aitkin track conference results

Both 4x100 relay teams won the conference meet. Left to right: Jaelend Williams, Jacob Williams, Anton Roettele, Alex Palm, Teagan Piecek, Kelsi Welle, Jillian Cline and Rae Nyberg.

 Jenny Piecek

The Pine City Tigers captured first place in both boys and girls competition at the conference meet held at Hinckley-Finlayson May 17.

The Gobblers finished second on the girls side and third on the boys side compiling some nice finishes in the process.

The 4x100 relay team of Teagan Piecek, Kelsi Welle, Jillian Cline and Rae Nyberg finished with a time of 53.55 to claim the top spot and had a pair of seconds, Tika May in the 300m hurdles and Piecek in the triple jump. The Gobblers had seven thirds, Aiesha Alarab in the discus, Madelyn Strohmayer in the pole vault, Piecek in the 200m, Nyberg in the 400m, Kira Hamilton in the 800m and Brita Westman in both the 100m and the 100m hurdles.

Girls team standings

Pine City                186

Aitkin                      128

Rush City                 68.5

Mille Lacs                64.5

East Central             63

Braham                    62

H-Finlayson              56

Ogilvie                      54

The Gobbler boys picked up a couple of firsts in their division, the 4x100 relay team of Alex Palm, Anton Roettele, Jacob Williams and Jaelend Williams with a time of 47.87 and the same guys won the 4x200 as well with a time of 1:38.91.

The team also got seconds from Palm in the 300m hurdles and Mason Boyd in the triple jump. Jaelend Williams had two third place finishes, one in the triple jump and the other in the 200m dash. Roettele was third in the high jump, Tyler Franke in the 3200m run, Lucas Moen in the 800m and the 4x800 relay team of Moen, Franke, Clayton Purdy and Breckyn Williams.

Boys team standings

Pine City               207.5

Rush City              132.5

Aitkin                     115

East Central          100

Ogilvie                    40

H-Finlayson            33

Braham                   26

