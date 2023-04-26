The Aitkin Gobbler track teams headed to the Hinckley-Finlayson relays April 18 with the girls finishing in a tie for third and the boys finishing fourth.
Here’s a look at some of the results. The girls picked up one first in the shuttle hurdle with members Savannah Holm and Tika May finishing with a time of 58.98. The 4x800 team of Josie Kostick, Mara Dox, Mallory Leitinger and Allie Ostrowski was second.
The triple jump team was also runner up with the team of Holm, Emma Jacobson and Maddie Strohmayer.
Third spots went to the 4x100 team of Savannah Holm, Bella May, Kenzie Hamilton and Teagan Piecek, the 4x200 team of Holm, Bella Henline, Jacobson and Emma Miles and the 1600m sprint medley team of Henline, Miles, Ostrowski and Kira Hamilton.
Pine City won the event followed by Braham with Aitkin and Rush City in the tie for third.
On the boys side the 4x200 team of Jackson Cline, Jacob Williams, Jack Burchette and Alex Palm captured first place. The discus team of Mason Boyd, Martin Henke, Ethan Kunz, Alex Mateyka and Breckyn Williams also finished in the top spot.
Aitkin was second in the 800m sprint medley with Burchette, Williams, Boyd and Camden Visnovec. The throwers relay team of Kira Hamilton, Henke, Josie Kostick and Kunz was second as well.
Mason Boyd was third in the discus and the 1600m sprint medley team of Cline, Braden Bartel-Wagner, Tyson Sjodin and Colter Popkes also finished in the third spot.
Aitkin finished behind Pine City, Rush City and Hinckley-Finlayson in the eight-team field.
