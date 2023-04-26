The Aitkin Gobbler track teams headed to the Hinckley-Finlayson relays April 18 with the girls finishing in a tie for third and the boys finishing fourth.

Here’s a look at some of the results. The girls picked up one first in the  shuttle hurdle with members Savannah Holm and Tika May finishing with a time of 58.98. The 4x800 team of Josie Kostick, Mara Dox, Mallory Leitinger and Allie Ostrowski was second.

