The 2020 girls volleyball season was about as head-shaking as you could imagine.
This team of outstanding seniors and experienced underclassmen faced adversity like they had never seen before, and yet they came out of the campaign with a 6-5 record.
The Gobblers survived two weeks of quarantine, the entire varsity team, and another session without coach Julie Asmus. It would have been easy to just cash in the season but that’s not what the team was about.
The excitement of the entire team – including junior varsity players promoted to varsity when the others were quarantined – enabled Aitkin to reach some milestones. A senior-laden club, the Gobblers will miss Trista Brandt, Lydia Fellerman, Kate Pelarski, Noelle Jones, Sarah McMillan, Maddie Buisman and Ally Ehnstrom.
These ladies put up some impressive season stats that will be a standard for future teams. Ehnstrom reached the 1,000-set mark early in the season and finished this year with 263 set assists. The rest of the team had just 16 assists between four other players. Add 13 aces and 87 digs, and that’s a pretty good year – especially when Ehnstrom missed a handful of matches due to quarantine. Fellerman led the team in the kill department with 77, while Rae Nyberg, a junior, had 63. Jones finished with 59 kills and sophomore Teagan Piecek had 41.
Jones had 24 blocks to lead the Gobblers, with Maddie Buisman coming in with 10, Nyberg with eight and Fellerman with seven. Fellerman finished with 15 aces, while Ehnstrom chipped in with 13, and Jessica Much, a sophomore, had 10.
Pelarski, the team’s libero, had 99 digs for the season to lead Aitkin, while Ehnstrom had 87 and Fellerman had 68. It was visible how much this year’s senior class contributed to the Gobblers’ success, having spent a lot of time together on the court the last few years.
“This year’s seniors brought a lot of experience to the team,” said coach Asmus. “Some, like Ally, have been on varsity for four years, many others were on varsity before I started as head coach.
“They will be missed.”
